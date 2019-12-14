Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals First Look at Kaer Morhen

Witcher fans have received glimpses of many iconic characters and moments from the world of The Witcher in previous trailers and clips from Netflix‘s upcoming series, but a new piece of concept art gives us our first real look at Kaer Morhen. Kaer Morhen is a place Geralt and Witcher fans know well, and thanks to IGN we’ve got our first look at the show’s version of the Witcher Keep (via RedanianIntelligence).

It’s a bit dark, as it is briefly shown as part of the clip, but we lightened it up a bit. You can definitely see the fortress on a hill with several columns in the area below, which acts as the training area for Witchers.

We can’t wait to see what it looks like in the show, and you can check out the art below.

For those unfamiliar with The Witcher, Kaer Morhen is a former Keep for Witchers of the School of the Wolf, which Geralt is a part of. There are other schools as well, but Morhen hasn’t been active in years, as it was attacked by a mob who saw the Witchers as abominations, and thus killed all the students and teachers save for one in Vesemir.

Since then Geralt still heads back there from time to time on his travels, but it’s no longer an active school.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!