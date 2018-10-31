Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Shares New On-Set Image

We’re seeing some pretty good stuff from the camp of the forthcoming Netflix series The Witcher. On top of the lengthy glimpse we got of star Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has just provided a new image on Instagram that gives us a good idea of what the set looks like.

Now the photo is a little on the blurry side; and it looks like it’s taken right when the sun goes down. But we can still catch a glimpse of a few minor details from the image, which you can see here and below.

View this post on Instagram Sun setting on set. ♥️⚔️🐺 A post shared by Lauren S. Hissrich | Writer (@laurenhissrich) on Oct 31, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

In the image, Hissrich shares a little love statement on working on the show, noting, “Sun setting on set” next to a heart symbol and a horse symbol. And you can see that a number of folks are hard at work still, with a trailer in the middle of it all and other little things. Again, blurry, but things appear to be quite active with filming.

A couple of users left some notes about the photo, including datjokeinmorning, who was wondering if the filming is taking place in Hungary. (Actually, based on a prior report, the show is mainly shooting in Eastern Europe and Poland. But good guess!) A user by the name of ingoaaron has nothing but love for the shot, saying, “That’s so awesome and beautiful, wish I could’ve been on the set.” For the most part, feedback has been pretty positive.

And considering that production of the show is still in full swing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hissrich shared even more details, though obviously not enough to give away anything from the storyline. She’s being careful about what she shares to social media, especially considering that she had to quit Twitter at one point due to flack from the show’s casting — a matter that’s been resolved, thanks to a powerhouse cast on board.

Other photos can also be found on Hissrich’s Instagram feed, including a brief glimpse at a marker for a scene that’s about to be filmed, as well as Cavill hanging out in front of a trailer. Hopefully we’ll see more hints of what’s happening behind-the-scenes…but, again, without spoilers. Fingers crossed!

The Witcher doesn’t currently has a release date, but it’s expected to debut on Netflix sometime in late 2019.