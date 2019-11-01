Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Reacts to New Trailer

Netflix dropped its first full trailer for The Witcher this week to give everyone their best look yet at the TV series portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, Ciri, and more. Reactions to the trailer came quickly as people picked apart every detail that they could find in the trailer, and the series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich was among those who commented. The showrunner said she’d known about the release date for around a year and “screamed with joy” after seeing that info finalized on a screen for the first time.

Hissrich tweeted about the show’s first trailer shortly after it was shared with attendees at the Lucca Comics & Games event before being released worldwide. Her tweet gave a timeline for the events around the show’s release date in the time leading up to Thursday’s reveal and ended with her wishing December would get here sooner.

I saw this date for the first time on the trailer nine days ago. I knew what the date was; I’d known for almost a year. But to see it for the first time — I screamed with joy. Much like the fantastic audience today at Lucca. Come on, December. Get here sooner! ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/Q2NsaikwIK — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 31, 2019

The new trailer for The Witcher can be seen at the top if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, though with over 5 million views on the YouTube trailer alone, tons of people have already watched it likely several times. Just like Hissrich, other people online had their own thoughts about the trailer and the characters depicted in it. Many people praised the show’s versions of the beloved characters and some holdouts seemed like they were coming around to the idea of Henry Cavill as Geralt despite being unsure of the choice at first.

With December 20th now set as the release date for The Witcher, its premiere is less than two months away. The Witcher fans can hopefully expect more reveals like this trailer to come from the showrunner and the show’s official accounts in the weeks leading up to the release. For now though, you can take a look at some more images from the show that were released at the same time as the trailer to get a better look at the characters and the world they exist in.

Once The Witcher is out, you’ll be able to watch the first season as quickly as possible without delay. Netflix confirmed that it’s staying true to its release formula with The Witcher by releasing all of the eight episodes at once, so you’ll be able to binge as much as you want.