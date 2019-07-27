The Witcher’s Ciri Teases What To Expect From Relationship With Geralt

In many ways, Geralt looks at Ciri as a daughter in The Witcher books and games, though both interpretations are a bit different. In the books, Ciri was a bit younger, and so he really did Shepard her through a very important time of her young life. In the games, we see some of this but most of Witcher 3 deals with Gealt’s hunt for her after some years have passed and shes is already a capable warrior. At San Diego Comic-Con ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Freya Allan in a roundtable interview, who will be bringing Netflix’s version of the character to life. During our conversation, we asked about the show’s approach to Ciri’s first meeting with Geralt, and she teased that this version of their dynamic will be a bit more reliant on Ciri instead of Geralt and destiny overall.

“You would have to wait and see for that,” Allan said. “Can’t say, but what I can say is that I think it’s not just about destiny between them. Ciri she has a determination that is to find Geralt that is just catalyzed by her longing to have family, to have someone to look up to, to protect her, and you know, and for her, you know, to protect them. And so it’s not just about destiny. She makes choices even though she may have conflicting opinions. She ultimately makes the choices herself and takes hold of her own future.”

From the trailer we know that at some point Ciri is told to seek out Geralt of Rivia, implying that they don’t know each other when the show starts, though we aren’t sure exactly how many episodes will take place before they come into contact with each other. Hopefully, it isn’t too long before we see the entire cast start to interact with each other, and thankfully we’ll know the answer to that question before the year is out.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date.