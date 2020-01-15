The Witcher’s Yennefer Almost Looked Very Different

There are basically three main characters in Netflix’s The Witcher, which itself is an adaptation of the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, in the form of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. Obviously, they all grow and change, but of the three, Yennefer, who is portrayed by Anya Chalotra in the Netflix series, goes through the most drastic transformation from start to finish. But according to a new episode of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes podcast, she almost looked very different than what ended up on screen.

Major spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

When we initially meet Yennefer in the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher, she is a 14-year-old girl with a hunchback, crooked spine, and other physical abnormalities. The new podcast episode reveals that there was almost another aspect of this initial appearance that was abandoned later. (The character later magically transforms, which likely would have completely eliminated the birthmark anyway, but now we’ll never know.)

“Originally we talked about a birthmark on her face, which I did a graphic design for,” Csilla Blake-Horváth, who worked on hair and makeup for everyone except Henry Cavill on the show, says in the most recent episode. “But then, because of the hunchback and because of the dental prosthetics — the birthmark, plus the wig, it was too much on one person.”

