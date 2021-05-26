The Witcher: Blood Origin Could Include an Unexpected Villain

✖

More information on Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin is starting to come out as pre-production begins, and it seems that the show will feature Eredin Breacc Glas as the villain. Redanian Intelligence is reporting that the character will be played in Blood Origin by actor Jacob Collins-Levy. This is notable as the character will appear in The Witcher Season 2, but he will be played by actor Sam Hazeldine. Redanian Intelligence lists multiple possible reasons for the change, including conflict of schedule, or the fact that Blood Origin takes place in the past. The outlet also claims that Eredin's role in the limited series will be significantly larger than in The Witcher Season 2.

It's impossible to say for sure why Netflix made the change in actors, but it's possible we could get an answer in the near future. Filming on The Witcher Season 2 concluded earlier this year, and information on the show will be revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week event. Geeked Week is set to take place between June 7th and the 11th.

Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt should be familiar with Eredin! The character is the king of the Wild Hunt, and the main antagonist in the game. Eredin was the leader of the Red Riders, appointed general by King Auberon Muircetach of the Aen Elle. However, Eredin would eventually kill the king and take his place. It remains to be seen how much of this might appear in either show, but it's easy to see how Blood Origin could set up big things in future seasons of The Witcher!

The Witcher: Blood Origin should be an interesting experiment for Netflix. The Witcher's first season was a massive success for the streaming service, and the announcement of a prequel series shows just how much faith Netflix has in the brand as a whole. Given the long wait fans have had to endure between seasons of The Witcher, Blood Origin should ease the pain between the second and third seasons. It will be interesting to see whether or not the limited series will find success without Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. Of course, the addition of a major villain from one of the most popular video games of all-time might be enough to get fans interested in the limited series!

Are you excited for The Witcher: Blood Origin? Do you plan on watching the limited series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!