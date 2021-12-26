The Witcher: Henry Cavill Is Still Team Yennefer

It’s hard to point to any single narrative bit in The Witcher franchise as more important than another, but it is also hard to argue that the love triangle between Geralt of Rivia, Triss Merigold, and Yennefer of Vengerberg isn’t one of the big ones. And when it comes to which character fans prefer Geralt to end up with, well, there is what can be politely described as “a lot of discussions.” Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, in Netflix’s The Witcher recently weighed in once again to reiterate that he is still “Team Yennefer” through and through.

While at the premiere of The Witcher Season 2 in early December, Digital Spy caught up with Cavill and asked him a relatively simple question: Triss or Yennefer? “For me, when I played the games and especially when I read the books, it’s always been I feel true to Geralt’s core that it’s Team Yennefer,” Cavill said. “Of course, the great thing about the game is that you can do whatever you want, and that’s the great thing about games, but for me it was — even in the games — Team Yennefer.”

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix as well as the second eight-episode season as of December 17th. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

