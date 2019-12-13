The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Reveals His Preference Between Yennefer and Triss

During a new interview, The Witcher’s Henry Cavill revealed his preference between Triss Merigold and Yennefer, Geralt’s two love interest in The Witcher video game series from CD Projekt Red. As you may know, the actor paying Geralt of Rivia in the new Netflix series is a massive fan of the series, which includes the video games. And, as you will know, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt makes players choose between Geralt’s two love interests: Yenn and Triss. The former is Geralt’s long-running love interest, and in the books, it’s Yennefer who Geralt loves. In other words, this is considered the more canon choice. However, for the games, CD Projekt Red explored the relationship between Triss Merigold and Geralt, especially in the series’ second game. That said, Triss and Geralt are hardly a thing in the book series, and so this is considered by many fans as the more non-canon choice. However, many gamers who never read the books wound up choosing Triss, who the video game series spends more time with. And of course, they don’t have the books and the well-established relationship between Geralt and Yenn impacting their choice. This is to say, there’s plenty of team Triss out there, but Henry Cavill isn’t one of them.

“Speaking as myself,” when asked bout Triss vs. Yenn. “Hmm. As a fan of The Witcher… well, I can only speak for the games, because that was my first introduction to the question and I think I, when I was playing the game… This is a good way of actually avoiding any ownership of this [laughs]. When I was playing the games, I chose Yennefer.”

Cavill continued, explaining his terrible choice:

“It’s just that there was love there. And it’s the way the games went. The story with Triss was powerful and something different, but… the story with Yennefer is where Geralt’s heart lay, I believe.”

As you may be able to tell, I chose Triss over Yennefer, mostly because I thought their relationship was much healthier. Sure, Yenn and Geralt are destined for each other, and I admit picking Triss is lore blasphemy, but I couldn’t break Triss’ heart after Assassins of Kings.

The Witcher is set to premiere on December 20 via Netflix. For more news, media, and information on the show, click here.

