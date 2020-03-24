The Witcher Cast Gets a Modern Makeover in This Superb Fan Art

Seeing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Freya Allan as Ciri wandering around a fantastical world is great and all, and Netflix’s The Witcher absolutely delivers on that vibe and then some. But… what would the cast look like in a modern setting? That’s what some recent, excellent fan art posits.

The art, from Twitter user @thisuserisangry, shows a modern look for Yennefer, Jaskier, Geralt, and a young Ciri. The characters are obviously absolutely based on the show, with slight twists. The 20-year-old “hobby artist” has shared multiple different takes on the some modern “alternate universe” characters, with Geralt and Jaskier featuring most heavily. The artist seems best known for their One-Punch Man art, but has branched out to other franchises in the past, notably Death Stranding and Hannibal. Keep scrolling to see all of the adorable modern AU The Witcher fan art from the artist!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Netflix describes the series, if you’re somehow not familiar:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which was recently filming, but has paused due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

[H/T Reddit]

The art that started it all

Here’s modern Geralt on his own

Geralt and Jaskier with a little Ciri

Geralt and Jaskier modern AU doodles pic.twitter.com/sWxXXgo9cW — Columbo (@thisuserisangry) March 20, 2020

Ciri’s hair can be hard to do, it seems

Jaskier and Yennefer doing (baby) Ciri‘s hair vs Geralt #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/nw4nLqhvMA — Columbo (@thisuserisangry) March 19, 2020

Another look at Geralt and Jaskier

Here’s a regular Geralt, Jaskier, and Ciri for good measure