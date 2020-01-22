The Witcher Fan Makes the Show More Game Accurate With Viral Image

Netflix’s The Witcher might be an adaptation of the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski and not the video games by CD Projekt Red (which are themselves adaptations of the books), but that hasn’t stopped fans from lumping the two together in many cases. After all, the popularity of the Witcher franchise in the English-speaking part of the world can largely be attributed to the popularity of the video games. The two are fairly distinct and separate, despite all of this. But one fan’s created a bit of crossover art that cleverly links the two together in a fairly hilarious manner.

The fan art, which you can check out below, is a reference to something just about every single player of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt should be familiar with at this point, given how long the popular video game has been out. It’s a combination of some key art from Netflix’s The Witcher and then… a building with a horse on top of it in the background. When whistling for Roach in Wild Hunt, the horse sometimes ends up in unexpected places, and “on top of houses” has been a running gag in the community for years at this point. The art combines the two into one, totally seamless whole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? Would Roach on a roof have sold you on it even more? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.