The Witcher Season 2: “Monster Mash” Finale Detailed in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Netflix’s The Witcher recently released its second season in December, and now that there’s been a bit of time between that and now, the streaming platform has shared a new video that offers some behind-the-scenes information on the season’s epic battle in its finale. It features some tidbits from the likes of stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey as well as showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich all about it.

Warning: beyond this point, there be spoilers for The Witcher Season 2.

At the end of the season, the major arcs of the story all largely collide at Kaer Morhen, home of the witchers, when a possessed Ciri takes on Geralt, Vesemir, and the rest with help from some deadly basilisk. It’s one of the most complicated scenes in the season with numerous performers and CGI critters, and apparently was referred as as “the monster mash” by everyone because of its many moving parts. You can check out the new video for yourself below:

The cast of The Witcher take you behind the scenes of Season 2’s epic finale battle, a little rumble we like to call "the monster mash." https://t.co/YTTsf79LmB — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 5, 2022

In general, the first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix as well as the second eight-episode season as of December 17th. Netflix also previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is additionally available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

