The Witcher Showrunner Teases Season 3 Plans

The Witcher Season 2 is fast approaching its release date on December 17th, and while all eyes might be focused on the Netflis series’ latest outing, it was previously announced that Netflix had picked up the show for a Season 3. During a recent panel at the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 festival in Italy, The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich actually offered a tease of plans for Season 3. And, according to her, there will be both death and monsters among other things.

“What I will say about the third season,” said Hissrich of the third season when asked during the panel, “the writers are back in Los Angeles diligently working while I am here getting to do this, so I’m grateful for them. […] It’s a really fun season, and it follows a particular book very closely, has a lot of action, some death… some death.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted above, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher? What do you make of Hissrich’s comments about the upcoming Season 3 of the popular show? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!