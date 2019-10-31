Gaming

Netflix’s The Witcher Arriving on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Release Date Has Fans Geeking Out

Netflix's The Witcher Arriving on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Release Date Has Fans Geeking Out

Today Netflix released the new trailer for its highly-anticipated adaptation of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill. Aong with that new Witcher trailer we got the official release date for the series, and shockingly enough, Netflix is going to drop it on Friday, December 20th, which just so happens to be the release date for a little independent movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Naturally, fanboys and fangirls are now connecting the dots between the two release dates coinciding, and are geeking out about it:

Here are just a few of the reactions popping up on Twitter:

What a Beautiful Day

December 20th is now holiest of holidays in December. At least in Geek culture. 

Condolences to the Family

A lot of people are openly admitting now that they will be unable to fulfill their usual adult obligations on this day. 

Geekgasm Overload

Naturally, fans who have been eagerly awaiting both of these release are now Geeking. The. F. Out. 

Perfect Star Wars Primer

A lot of fans are psyched that they get to have this Witcher viewing experience at home before heading out to the big theater for the milestone event that is The Rise of Skywalker – and then, getting to go back to The Witcher when the movie is over.  

But Wait, There’s More!

The Witcher and The Rise of Skywalker aren’t the only big things dropping in time for Christmas 2019. Butts will be numb all over the world from excessive viewing times. 

Saving Netflix

Sure, this guy’s birthday is a major factor in him now staying with Netflix – but one has to wonder: how many people are going to stick with the service for this Witcher Star Wars double feature experience? 

Calling Out Sick

Businesses all over America will be losing workers by the drove on December 20th. 

Happy This Holiday

A lot of people get down and depressed during the holidays – but even if you don’t have family and friends to keep you company (or if you want to get away from such company), you now have plenty of great places to hide out. 

Catch The Witcher on Netflix starting December 20th; catch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters that same day. 

