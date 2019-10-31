Netflix’s The Witcher Arriving on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Release Date Has Fans Geeking Out

Today Netflix released the new trailer for its highly-anticipated adaptation of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill. Aong with that new Witcher trailer we got the official release date for the series, and shockingly enough, Netflix is going to drop it on Friday, December 20th, which just so happens to be the release date for a little independent movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Naturally, fanboys and fangirls are now connecting the dots between the two release dates coinciding, and are geeking out about it:

Here are just a few of the reactions popping up on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What a Beautiful Day

Star Wars and Witcher drop the same day — Altaïr 🎃 (@fuck_nwb) October 31, 2019

December 20th is now holiest of holidays in December. At least in Geek culture.

Condolences to the Family

The Witcher and Star Wars coming out the same weekend is just overwhelming. My poor family. — Hail Satan (@djclubberlang) October 31, 2019

A lot of people are openly admitting now that they will be unable to fulfill their usual adult obligations on this day.

Geekgasm Overload

Signs, Destiny, Butcher of Blaviken, BATHTUB GERALT?! AND this comes out the day after Star Wars?!?! My gosh I’m going to be in a constant state of fan-ecstasy. #Witcher https://t.co/wnnxCTpwDn — Jack Dean (@JackThomasDean) October 31, 2019

I can’t emotionally handle star wars and witcher happening simultaneously 🥺 — ˢᵖᵒᵒᵏʸ ᵍᵒⁿᵏ ᵈʳᵒⁱᵈ (@_kyloem) October 31, 2019

Naturally, fans who have been eagerly awaiting both of these release are now Geeking. The. F. Out.

Perfect Star Wars Primer

I GET TO WATCH THE WITCHER RIGHT BEFORE STAR WARS???? F*CK YEAH!!!



I have way more hope in the show now. I know it’s gonna make changes, but that won’t take away my enjoyment. Unless the changes are very major.



Henry Cavill is kicking ass as Geralt!!! My boy! 😄#TheWitcher https://t.co/vlcIou0dvA — Carl 🎃👻 (@CarlOfRivia) October 31, 2019

A lot of fans are psyched that they get to have this Witcher viewing experience at home before heading out to the big theater for the milestone event that is The Rise of Skywalker – and then, getting to go back to The Witcher when the movie is over.

But Wait, There’s More!

The Witcher and The Rise of Skywalker aren’t the only big things dropping in time for Christmas 2019. Butts will be numb all over the world from excessive viewing times.

Saving Netflix

Well played Netflix. Just when I was about to drop you for Disney plus, you announce the Witcher series dropping on my birthday, so I know I gotta stay. Side note: Star wars/ The Witcher both drop on my birthday. Hope they dont disappoint. — The Notorious D.A.V.I.D (@Proud2beGeechie) October 31, 2019

Sure, this guy’s birthday is a major factor in him now staying with Netflix – but one has to wonder: how many people are going to stick with the service for this Witcher / Star Wars double feature experience?

Calling Out Sick

So umm… The Witcher series and Star Wars is releasing the same day.



I am NOT going into work that day. I refuse. — 🎃 Aydann 🎃 (@AydannStreams) October 31, 2019

Businesses all over America will be losing workers by the drove on December 20th.

Happy This Holiday

Star Wars y The Witcher el mismo día. pic.twitter.com/KSBvKPmpuK — …¯\_(ツ) (@PerseusVeiI) October 31, 2019

A lot of people get down and depressed during the holidays – but even if you don’t have family and friends to keep you company (or if you want to get away from such company), you now have plenty of great places to hide out.

Catch The Witcher on Netflix starting December 20th; catch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters that same day.