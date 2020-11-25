Netflix's Assassin's Creed: Which Assassin Should the New Series Feature?

Netflix made waves when they announced that they were working on a new Assassin's Creed television series with Ubisoft, and now fans are eager to see what Assassin from the franchise’s long history gets the spotlight in this new endeavor. Of course, they could always create an all-new assassin and story, but with such a wealth of options within the franchise to choose from, they could very well cherry-pick one particular assassin and time period to run with. If they decide to adapt a previous character, I’ve got a few ideas on who would be a great fit for the live-action treatment, and you can check out top picks for the series starting on the next slide. We don't know much about the show just yet, though we do know that Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will be executive producing the project. We also know the show is focusing on telling a rich and multilayered story according to the original announcement. "For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles. "We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe." "We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy." So, the question remains which game and which protagonist (or villain perhaps) should be the focus? With games like Odyssey, Syndicate, Brotherhood, and more to choose from, there are plenty of options, and you see our picks for the series starting on the next slide. Who do you want to be the star of this new Assassin's Creed Netflix series? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Assassin's Creed and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Kassandra - Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Photo: Ubisoft) Anyone that knows me knows Kassandra from Assassins Creed Odyssey was going to be on this list, and anyone who played the games knows why. You can play as Alexios or Kassandra in the game's campaign, and Alexios was fine, but Kassandra was amazing, delivering the most compelling and charismatic lead since Ezio. She could easily lead a series, and the Spartan setting and foundation of Greek Mythology are as rich as they come. You could also get quite a bit from the game's overarching story for a series, as Kassandra is hunting down the various members of Kosmos, who are using her brother as their weapon after a tragic event when they were children. This story has everything and would make for a wonderful adaptation.

Adewale - Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, Freedom Cry (Photo: Ubisoft) There's a lot of love for Assassin's Creed Black Flag, and understandably so. That said, and I might ignite some pushback here, but the DLC Freedom Cry is the best part of the whole game, and that's because it puts Edward's Quartermaster and eventual Assassin Adewale in the spotlight. Adewale a much richer and more compelling character than Edward, and while we get glimpses of his journey throughout the games, there's so much left to explore. Adewale is freed from slavery by pirates, and he ends up joining much to their surprise. After being captured he meets Edward Kenway, and they begin a long and winding adventure that eventually puts Adewale in touch with the Assassins, beginning a whole new chapter of his life that connects in major ways to not only Black Flag but also Rogue and Assassins Creed III. His son, who eventually becomes an Assassin, also leaves the door open for even more worth exploring. In short, Adewale is an easy choice, and we'd love to see it.

Haytham Kenway - Assassin's Creed III, Rogue (Photo: Ubisoft) Now, this one is in on a technicality but hear me out. Assassin's Creed III is not the best game in the series, but the first parts of the game introduce you to one of the most interesting villains in the series, and that's Haytham Kenway. If that last name sounds familiar, it should, as Haytham is actually the son of Black Flag's Edward Kenway, and while he is trained by his father to become an assassin early on (see, technicality), Edward's death and a betrayal in his inner circle change that trajectory. Haytham ends up becoming one of the more powerful members of the Templar Order, but his story is definitely worth a visit, and if you were going to explore a story from two sides, he would make the most sense on the Templar front. Haytham is incredibly charming and makes some convincing arguments to Connor and Shay at various times, and because he has such strong ties to both Rogue and III, you could bring in several characters across the series.

Shao Jun - Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China, Embers (Photo: Ubisoft) Shao Jun received the spotlight in Assassin's Creed Chronicles and even the animated Embers project, but if you want to bring a different flavor to the Assassin's Creed universe and tell a compelling tale in the process, she might just be the perfect way to do both at the same time. Despite the smaller canvas of Chronicles, it paints a rich picture of China's Assassins vs Templar conflict, and Shao quickly elevates herself above your everyday assassin throughout. Her battle against the Eight Tigers and the inner conflict between getting her vengeance against them and rebuilding the Brotherhood are both intriguing on their own, and once you throw in Ezio, who she seeks out later in his life and is mentored by at one point, you've got a story that would make for quite a series.

Nikolai Andreievich Orelov - Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, Subject Four (Photo: Ubisoft) Speaking of Chronicles, it also introduced fans to Nikolai, a Russian Assassin who would also get a comic series to flesh out his story. Nikolai is actually one of the more intriguing options, mostly because there are quite a few larger ramifications to his time as an Assassin and his bloodline. Some of Nikolai's battles and actions caused major events like the Borki train disaster and the Tunguska explosion, and Nikolai's time with the Assassins was not as smooth as others. He's one of the few who would abandon the order after a clashing of ideals, and that growing internal conflict makes him one of the more human and relatable assassins. Russia is also one of the least explored Brotherhoods in the greater Assassins Creed world, and while his story has a tragic ending on several fronts, including ties to the Great Purge in the modern-day, it would make for one hell of a ride.

Jacob and Evie Frye - Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Photo: Ubisoft) If you're looking for a different feel from most of the other Assassin's Creed games for the series and one that will stick out immediately, you can't go wrong with Syndicate. The game takes place during the Industrial revolution and revolves around two siblings, Jacob and Evie Frye. There's a lot to explore in their history and sibling dynamic, and there's an edge to them that isn't as prevalent in other Assassins, making them perfect for a Netflix adaptation. Their approach to saving the city is also a bit different than usual, as they operate more in the underworld and utilize all methods as they look to free the city from Templar control. Their gang, The Rooks, weaken Templar control in the area in a variety of ways and make deals with some delightful if at times unsavory characters along the way, so if Netflix is looking to make an impression with their series, there's a lot to like about putting the Frye twins front and center.