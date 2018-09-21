Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Jokingly Puts Modern Spin on Roach

It looks like progress has finally gotten underway for the highly anticipated The Witcher series coming to Netflix. With the confirmation that Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill will be front and center as Geralt of Rivia, it looks like the Man of Steel star is enraptured by this world as we are as he puts a modern spin on the character’s mighty stead: Roach.

Cavill took to his Instagram today to show off a picture of himself on his motorbike with the caption, “If Roach were a motorbike I reckon she’d probably look a little like this. So, I figured I’d take the mechanical Roach out for one last ride before meeting the real Roach soon.”

Though we don’t have a full cast roster yet, filming is reportedly starting soon and it looks like the main star is more than ready to get the show literally on the road.

At this point, we only have confirmation for Geralt, but we are sure more big announcements will be starting to kick off soon. As for previous news regarding character picks, here’s a recap of all of the new information we learned from the showrunner herself, Lauren S. Hissrich.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions. However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” Hissirch said. “The writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

“Which means if you start seeing Witcher scenes floating around the internet in the coming weeks — yes, they’re probably real! But no, they won’t give anything away as to the stories we’re telling, or the ways we’re telling them. You’re safe. For now. And hells yes, his name is Jaskier,” she continued.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. For more details on the project, click here.