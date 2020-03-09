Mortal Kombat 11: NetherRealm Reveals Multiple Spawn Skins

Today, NetherRealm Studios finally debuted the first gameplay trailer for Spawn, the final character in Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack. Naturally, players will have a number of different looks to choose from for Todd McFarlane’s popular character. The designs range from the iconic to the more recent, and they should go a long way towards pleasing longtime readers of the comic, as well as Mortal Kombat fans. There are four designs in total, including the one fans first saw a few months ago. That particular design has an upcoming action figure on the way, but it seems safe to assume Spawn fans will likely want these versions immortalized in plastic, as well!

What do you think of Spawn’s looks in the game? Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Custom Skin

This design is a brand-new look created by NeatherRealm, specifically for the game!

Iconic Spawn

This version of the character is a mix of different takes on the character. This is the one first unveiled by NetherRealm for the game.

Comic Spawn

For classic Spawn fans, this will likely be a quick favorite! This version plays it closest to the character’s roots, and should prove to be pretty popular.

Commando Spawn

Out of all the various Spawn design, Commando Spawn looks like the one most ready to unleash some pain on the game’s various other Kombatants.