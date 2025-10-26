New AAA Action RPG Is Perfect for Black Myth: Wukong Fans

If you loved Black Myth: Wukong and are already looking for your next big action RPG adventure, you might want to keep an eye on Project TAL. This brand-new game from WEMADE MAX, developed alongside MADNGINE, takes inspiration from Korea’s traditional Tal masks and folklore to create a massive, open-world fantasy full of captivating mysteries and terrifying monstrosities.

The first trailer for Project TAL sets the tone right away. It shows off stylish, cinematic combat where players can leap onto huge beasts, strike weak spots, and pull off flashy combos that look both skillful and satisfying. If you played Wukong, the combat will probably feel familiar. It’s that same mix of precision, power, and rhythm that makes every hit feel impactful. You’ll be dodging, countering, and timing attacks carefully rather than just button-mashing your way through fights.

One of its biggest features is a companion system that lets you fight alongside intelligent allies. These companions aren’t just there for show. They react to how you play and to what’s happening around you in real time. In the trailer, you can see moments where a support ally throws up a magical shield to block incoming damage or where a melee companion dives in to protect the player. There’s even a cool little scene where the player catches a falling ally mid-fight, showing how smoothly the game blends action and teamwork.

According to WEMADE MAX CEO Sohn Myun-seok, Project TAL is meant to combine “an emotionally resonant story about healing a wounded world with the exhilarating combat of a classic action RPG.” That sounds like exactly the kind of balance that Wukong fans loved: intense, challenging battles with a story that hits you right in the heart. While Black Myth focused on Chinese mythology and the journey of the Monkey King, Project TAL dives deep into Korean culture, giving it a fresh perspective and identity of its own.

The Tal masks themselves have a strong cultural meaning in Korea. Each one represents different emotions and human traits, like courage or even deceit. These masks are said to play a big part in the world and story of Project TAL, helping shape the game’s emotional themes and atmosphere. It’s a great way to tie together combat and storytelling, making the game feel rooted in something meaningful rather than just being another flashy action title.

The gameplay itself looks like a mix between Wukong, Monster Hunter, and a bit of Sekiro, all wrapped up in one neat little bow. You can target enemy weak points to deal huge damage, perform tactical counterattacks, and use a climbing system to take down giant creatures head-on, Shadow of the Colossus style. Every fight looks fast with a specific focus on skill and timing. When you add in the dynamic companion system, it creates a battle experience that looks both fun and unpredictable.

Visually, Project TAL is drop-dead gorgeous. The environments in the trailer range from misty forests to ancient temples, all of which are highly detailed. The character animations are fluid, and the monster designs look like something straight out of a mythological storybook. MADNGINE’s tech clearly brings everything to life, and it’s clear the team is aiming for the same kind of visual impact aspect that made Black Myth: Wukong such a standout hit.

While the game isn’t coming out until sometime in 2027, Project TAL already looks like one of the most exciting upcoming action RPGs in development. It’s planned for both a PC and console release, and from what’s been shown so far, it seems like it’s built for a global audience that loves high-octane combat and deep brooding storytelling.

If you were drawn to Black Myth: Wukong for its blend of myth, mastery, and meaning, then Project TAL might just scratch that same itch in a brand new way. Keep an eye on this one as it could be the next big action RPG everyone’s talking about.

