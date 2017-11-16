New Assassin’s Creed Origins Update Targets The Real Issue: Beards

Assassin’s Creed Origins continues to stun players, both newbies and veterans of the Ubisoft franchise. With its stunning open-world landscapes, memorable characters, and immersive storyline – it’s no wonder that the latest title continues to garner praise. As with all titles, sometimes a few tweaks here and there are necessary and Origins is no different. Though the update is now live on the PlayStation 4, it won’t be coming to the Xbox One or PC until November 20th.

Beard fixes, desynchronizing issues, hard mode, and more are all included in the update. It’s a doozy, so brace yourself: the updates are coming:

Patch Highlights

Ambush at Sea – The issue that caused for some save games to be corrupted was fixed and the mission is now available to players again

Note: The mission should reappear on the map after a reboot of your system. Be sure to be connected to the online services while starting the game.

Difficulty – Enemies of a lower level than the playable character are now more challenging in Hard Mode.

Beard/Hair Toggle

Selected preference of beard/hair will remain saved now

Added support for Keyboard and mouse controls

[Shift]+[Z] – Hair

[Ctrl] + [Z] – Beard

Performance and Stability improvements on all platforms

System

Improved performance and stability

Fixed some infinite loading and black screen hang

[PC] Fixed hardware performance metrics for Radeon R9 2xx series

[PC] Fixed several Ultra HD monitor, multi-monitor mode, and multi GPU mode issues

[PC] Fixed infinite saving occurring in Photo Mode when anti-aliasing option is Off

Graphics & Audio

Improved Sandstorm ending visual

Fixed some level of detail issues in the world and for some NPCs

Fixed an issue that could prevent the call mount whistle from playing

Fixed an issue that could cause music tracks to overlap

[Xbox One X][PS4] Revised the default Luminance value in the HDR settings

[PC] Temporarily deactivated spatial sound support to resolve issues with some USB headsets

[PC] Fixed the functionality of the Field Of View option during the Benchmark session

World

Improved appearance of the water in caves

Removed some invisible collision in Siwa

Fixed various issues with the spawning of boats

Fixed a lighting issue in the Sunken Temple of Sarapeion

Fixed some floating NPCs, floating rocks, and other floating objects

Fixed various texturing issues

Gameplay

The selected cheat option for Bayek’s hair and beard will now remain saved

Improved various animations on the playable character

Improved the navigation of the playable character

Improved shield stance behavior while on vehicles or mounts

Improved NPCs and animals reactions and navigation

Improved Raging Axe’s boss fight behavior in Arena

Improved spawning delay on loot bags when killing NPCs

Improved shield charge behavior

Improved Follow Road mode

Revised fire damage taken by the playable character

Revised poison propagation

Made enemies of lower level than the player more challenging in Hard Mode

Fixed some loading issues while using Senu

Fixed some issues preventing the playable character from interacting with loot bags

Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect

Fixed spear fight animation against some enemies

Fixed an issue with loot bag spawning in shallow water

Fixed an issue preventing crocodiles from being damaged while in water

Fixed an issue with the activation of slow-motion

Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be stuck

Fixed some camera clipping issues

Fixed some issues preventing bows to automatically sheathe

Fixed an issue where counterweights could remain stuck on the ceiling in the Tomb of Sneferu

Fixed an issue that could prevent Overpower Chain Throw from being used

Fixed an issue that could prevent Chain Attack from dealing damage when a spear is equipped

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from interacting with the entrance of “Eesfet Oon-m’Aa Poo”

Fixed issue preventing Senu’s perception range from being taken into account when loading a save game

[PC] Fixed movement issues in Walk mode

Quests

Improved various cinematic transitions

Fixed an issue that could corrupt the playable character’s inventory after completing “Ambush at Sea” quest

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from completing quests after returning to the title screen

Fixed various issues causing Quest objectives to disappear after desynchronization

Fixed various issues with Flavius during ”The Final Weighing” quest

Fixed an issue where the objective would not update during ”The Hungry River” quest

Fixed an issue with Theodoros who could stay in midair during ”A Rebel Alliance” quest

Fixed an issue where leader’s health could be restored during ”Plight of the Rebels” quest

Fixed various issues with Pothinus’ elephant during ”Battle of the Nile” quest

Fixed an issue with Hotephres’ ship being sunk in gameplay and cinematic during ”The Crocodile’s Scales” quest

Fixed an issue where the Planetarium Tunnel could remain closed after performing a save/load action

Fixed an issue where the “Wild Ride” quest would fail when getting on a chariot or a cart

Fixed an issue where objectives in the ”The Flea of Cyrene” quest would not properly update after performing a leap of faith from the Apollo Temple

Fixed various issues with the fight against the war elephant Herwennefer

Fixed issues preventing the ancient tablets to be interacted with

Fixed an issue which allowed the playable character to keep the “The Battle of the Nile” quest spear

Fixed issue where Apollodorus could remain stuck in a wall during ”Egypt’s Medjay” quest

Fixed dialogues that would sometime be missing from the cinematics of “Playing with Fire” quest

Fixed an issue that could prevent Hypatos from attacking the playable character in the quest “Homecoming”

Fixed an issue that could make Septimus invisible during “The Final Weighing” quest

Fixed various issues with Thutmose during “Blood in the Water” quest

Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “Fall of an Empire, Rise of Another” because he spawned as Bayek

Activities

Improved the spawning of enemies in the Cyrene Arena

Fixed an issue preventing the unlockables completed as Aya from carrying over to Bayek

Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be pushed out of the chariot while in Hippodrome races

Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in the Arena ”lobby”

User Interface