New Attack on Titan 2 Gameplay Trailer Doesn’t Mess Around in Combat

A new ‘Battle Trailer’ has been released by Koei Tecmo giving fans of the hit anime and manga series, Attack on Titan, yet another look into the upcoming game. Attack on Titan 2 brings a new narrative, new characters, stellar character customization, and more – but this latest video focuses on that sick, sick combat when taking down those titans.

Once more we get to see the 3D Maneuvering gear in action, going for those complete eliminations with pure skill. You can see in the video above how buddy actions, tips, and more can be seen to help players out while we see Horseface (er, Jean) and Eren tag team taking on one of the giant foes. Levi is also his usual badass self, and our precious Armin pops in once more to save the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players also get a chance to see Eren in his Titan form to see how combat works differently with a more hand-to-hand combat style. Overall, the new footage looks amazing and definitely remains true to the source material, much like the first game.

Attack on Titan 2 is set to release in the west for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 20th, with a Japanese release date slated a little earlier on the 15th. For more about the game:

Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.

To catch up a little more on what’s to come with the latest game, did you see the latest character reveal? The new information comes from the latest Weekly Famitsu issue of the popular Japanese magazine. In it, fans of the hit (and gruesome) anime get a look at some of the more “seasoned” characters that they will have the chance to play as including Instructor Keith Shadis (sorry, Marco), Commander Dot Pixis, Captain Kitz Weilman, and Commander-in-Chief Darius Zackley. This brings the total number of known playable characters to a whopping 37 key faces! That’s not even including the fact that players can create their own scout with the incredible character customization implemented.

The characters above were later revealed to the world outside of the popular magazine, and we’re wondering if Sasha is somewhere waiting with “half” of a potato.