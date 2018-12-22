‘Batman: Arkham Origns’ Devs Continue to Tease New Game for 2019

The team over at Warner Bros. Montreal continue to drop teasers that a new Batman title is on the way for next year following a recent string of hints about a possible Court of Owls game.

While the studio has been pretty clear in the past that the Arkham franchise done – at least for now – that doesn’t mean there aren’t anymore Batman stories to tell. The latest teaser jumps on the [Redacted] bandwagon from earlier this year, but this time with the tagline “May 2019 bring you everything you wish”:

Happy Holidays from all of us at @WBGamesMTL … And may 2019 bring you everything you wish! //t.co/jGQlG8ylup — Patrick Redding (@Holesinteeth) December 15, 2018

If you click on the subtweet, the link opens up a GIF of three devs holding a [Redacted] sign. This is the second time in recent history that this has been used as a teaser. Earlier last month, Warner Bros. Montreal assistant producer Valerie Vezina seemingly dropped a major clue as to what the new project could be about.

For those that are unfamiliar with the Court of Owls, they are a group of villains set up in Gotham that are seen as the masterminds behind the city and how it operates. Known for their ability to take a situation and bend it to their will, this group is powerful and a worthy opponent to Batman himself.

We’ve known for quite some time now that WB Montreal had two DC games in the works and they’ve already proven that they know how to give DC fans a solid Batman story with Arkham Origins. Pair that with the fact that the studio has vehemently shot down Superman rumors, it looks like the pillar of justice is about to have another shot at the spotlight.

We thought maybe we’d see something at this year’s The Game Awards, but a new Batman reveal was glaringly missing. Still, could that holiday greeting be more than a simple “see you next year”? Could it actually be a huge hint at finally getting a reveal? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!