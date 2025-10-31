New Battlefield 6 Skin Gets Quickly Removed After Fan Backlash

A new skin in Battlefield 6 has been promptly removed following backlash from players. Leading up to the release of Battlefield 6, one of the big things that developer Battlefield Studios said it wanted to do was keep skins somewhat realistic in nature. Rather than add a ton of crossover content like Fortnite and Call of Duty have, Battlefield 6 was promised to retain its militaristic style, with all cosmetics said to “fit the universe.” Unfortunately, not even one month after release, some BF6 players found that the developer was already going back on this promise, which has prompted the removal of one skin for the time being.

As of this week, the “Wicked Grin” skin in Battlefield 6 was quietly removed from the game. Upon its release earlier this month, Wicked Grin resulted in some major grievances from those in the community. The skin notably featured a bright blue outfit accompanied by a set of “teeth” emblazoned upon the character’s mask. While the design of the skin wasn’t seen as terrible by most players, it was its sheer brightness and the choice of it being all-blue that didn’t sit well with many, as it didn’t seem even remotely realistic.

Here’s a look at the Wicked Skin grin from Battlefield 6 for context:

At the time of this writing, Battlefield Studios hasn’t released a statement on the Wicked Grin skin’s removal so it’s hard to know what will happen to it. In all likelihood, the cosmetic should get reworked behind the scenes and eventually get added back to Battlefield 6. Battlefield Studios could opt to keep the design of the outfit the same and merely change its color scheme, or it could greatly tone down the brightness of the blue that is seen on the skin. While neither of these outcomes is guaranteed, there’s a good chance that we haven’t seen the last of Wicked Grin in Battlefield 6.

Other than this skin removal, this week has been a pretty massive one for Battlefield 6. Season 1 of the multiplayer shooter launched just a few days back alongside the new free-to-play battle royale mode, Redsec. These additions will simply be the first of many that Battlefield Studios releases as BF6 will continue to receive support for years to come.

