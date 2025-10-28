Battlefield 6 Season 1 Update Released, Here’s Everything That Changed

As of this moment, Battlefield 6 has finally released its major update for Season 1. Since launching almost a month ago, the latest Battlefield game has gotten off to a hot start and has captivated players more so than any other entry over the past decade. Now, EA and Battlefield Studios are looking to capitalize on this momentum by kicking off Season 1, which brings a ton of changes to the shooter with it.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.1.1.0 for Battlefield 6 ushers in Season 1. Notably, this wave of content adds an additional map to go along with new weapons, a new mode, and the advent of a Battle Pass. Beyond these marquee additions, Battlefield 6 has also received hundreds of different fixes and changes with this patch. These tweaks have impacted just about every area of the game, with some of the biggest adjustments being related to specific guns, vehicles, maps, and the UI.

In addition to all of this, Battlefield 6 is also today launching Redsec, which is the name of the game’s battle royale mode. This aspect of BF6 will be available separately and will be free to download and play. So even if you haven’t picked up Battlefield 6 for yourself just yet, Redsec can be experienced without any barrier to entry.

To get a look at everything that has come about with this new Battlefield 6 update today, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of EA attached below.

Improved core movement and animations, including smoother landings, faster stance transitions, better vaulting behavior, and reduced “bouncing” issues on landing or spawning.

Reworked weapon dispersion to better align accuracy and handling with each weapon’s intended design and performance over range. These changes address cases where accuracy behaved inconsistently, such as dispersion not properly settling after sprinting, and bring overall firing behavior closer to the intended balance between precision, control, and weapon power.

Significant visibility and lighting improvements, with better exposure transitions, interior lighting, and reduced fog and smoke persistence.

Audio overhaul, adding new projectile flybys, destruction and explosion sounds, refined vehicle and weapon mixes, and improved haptic feedback across multiple interactions.

UI and HUD updates for clarity and consistency, including overtime indicators, end-of-round fixes, and new unlock markers for weapons and gadgets.

Map fixes across multiple locations, resolving spawn animations, out-of-bounds issues, misaligned assets, and general stability across Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush modes.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where combat dive could break when diving uphill.

Fixed an issue where players would detach from ziplines when entering at high speed.

Improved steady aim and sight centering for more consistent precision.

Fixed an issue where movement could interrupt steady aim.

Adjusted misaligned character hitboxes for upper body and head to better match the visual models.

Fixed an issue where the jump animation could play twice when aiming down sights.

Landing animations now have their animation path properly centered, instead of shifting to the side when landing.

Fixed an issue where jump inaccuracy could linger too long after landing.

Fixed a visual issue causing weapons to appear rotated incorrectly after spawning.

Fixed an issue where throwing grenades from prone could make players appear standing in third-person view.

Fixed an animation delay when opening doors while sliding.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck while vaulting over certain objects.

Fixed a visual issue where dead players appeared alive while swimming.

Fixed an issue where quick meleeing with a gadget would swap back to the primary weapon instead of the gadget.

Fixed an issue where getting killed by a mine would highlight it in the killcam.

Fixed a camera jitter that could occur when entering ladders and looking down.

Fixed an issue where camera and weapon sway behaved incorrectly after entering or exiting vehicles.

Fixed an issue where weapons of other soldiers could clip through walls when they entered your view.

Fixed an issue where pistols disappeared while swimming.

Improved lighting precision for visibility while hip-firing and aiming down sights.

Reduced occurrences of bouncing or landing issues when dropping onto certain objects.

Fixed an issue where the killer snapshot sometimes did not display in the killcam.

Small improvements to weapon and camera sway for smoother movement.

Fixed an issue where enemies could take melee damage in protected vehicle seats.

Fixed an issue where vaulting could fail if triggered right as the player hit an obstacle.

Fixed an animation issue where repeated vaulting could cause incorrect hand placement.

Fixed an issue where simultaneous melee hits could make an enemy briefly invisible

Fixed an issue where soldier heads briefly disappeared during redeploy transitions.

Improved training path progression display to better match actual unlocks.

Fixed an issue where friendly players could clip into each other when climbing ladders.

Fixed an issue preventing vaulting directly from a slide.

Fixed an issue causing the camera to rotate abruptly after a takedown.

Fixed an issue where hands briefly disappeared after using the AJ-03 COAG Med Pen.

Improved stab animations when reviving with drag and revive.

Fixed issues affecting peeking and prone transitions, ensuring both actions function correctly.

Fixed a camera clipping issue when going prone while strafing.

Fixed a missing third-person animation when transitioning from prone to sprint.

Fixed an issue where falling while sprinting caused incorrect hand movement.

Fixed visual clipping when soldiers stood too close to glass doors.

Fixed jittery aim animations in third-person when mounted.

Fixed a bug where mounting near walls prevented aiming left or right.

Fixed an issue where leaning, peeking, or mounting could cancel unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where third-person hit reactions were missing when hit while mounted.

Fixed an animation issue where the character’s knee clipped with the camera when falling while crouched.

Fixed takedown inconsistencies, allowing players to properly perform melee takedowns even near walls.

Fixed an issue where taking melee damage interrupted weapon fire.

Fixed multiple visibility improvements including lighting, exposure, and fog behavior for better contrast and clarity across all maps.

Improved vaulting, parachute, and door-opening animations for smoother transitions.

Fixed rare animation freezes for friendly soldiers reloading off-screen.

Fixed minor inconsistencies in mounting, peeking, and prone transitions for more reliable gameplay.

Added parachute customization for soldiers.

Prevented unintended shoulder bump animation when equipping a weapon while sprinting.

Improved ragdoll impacts for more consistent and reliable reactions.

Improved stance transition and landing animations to settle faster and feel smoother.

VEHICLES:

Fixed missing haptic feedback when switching between tank weapons.

Fixed a visual issue where the player’s hand clipped with the M1A2 SEPv3 handle when sitting in external seats.

GADGETS:

Fixed a rare issue where the MAS 148 Glaive could block the first-person view during a combat dive.

Fixed a MAS 148 Glaive visual issue during combat dives in first-person.

Fixed an issue where Defibrillators appeared floating during vaulting animations.

Fixed an issue where the Supply Pouch would sometimes not resupply correctly.

Deployable gadgets are not destroyed/removed from debris piles

AT grenades now create a small sized crater instead of a medium one.

Buildings now take more hits to be destroyed by a Sledgehammer.

WEAPONS:

Weapon dispersion has been rebalanced to better match each weapon’s damage profile across all ranges. Lower-damage weapons will now see a slightly higher increase in dispersion when firing, while higher-damage weapons will experience slightly less.

Using Sniper Rifles with any class other than Recon will no longer increase weapon spread. Instead, weapon sway will now begin during the zoom transition, maintaining balance and distinguishing Recon’s precision advantage.

Fixed a misalignment issue with top-mounted red dot sights.

Fixed an issue where mounting a bipod while zoomed only changed the FOV instead of using the correct optic.

Fixed an issue where the Long Suppressor used the wrong attachment point cost for some weapons.

Improved reticle settling for automatic weapons to make burst firing more efficient.

Fixed an issue where using a bipod too close to complex geometry could throw the player off position while prone.

Balanced sledgehammer damage against world objects for better consistency.

Fixed an issue preventing players from leaving the Firing Range.

MAPS & MODES:

Improved fog and smoke effects after destruction to prevent them from lingering too long and impacting visibility.

Improved exposure transitions between indoor and outdoor areas for better visibility.

Fixed an issue where the zipline carabiner could appear offset and fly next to the wire instead of along it.

Squad names are now randomized at the start of Squad Deathmatch matches.

Added visible bomb meshes to armed M-COMs in Rush.

Updated overtime UI visualization across all modes.

Fixed animation and positioning issues during insertion sequences on all maps.

Fixed an issue where the game mode UI could display incorrect scores or fail to update during a round.

Fixed an End of Round progression issue in King of the Hill mode.

Fixed an issue where players could encounter a bouncing animation when spawning at HQs after capturing new territories in Escalation across multiple maps.

Mirak Valley

Fixed a misaligned zipline mesh in Conquest.

Fixed an issue where the deploy camera in Rush displayed attackers on the wrong side of the map.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from arming M-COM A in Rush due to a misplaced asset.

Siege of Cairo

Fixed overlapping territory lines and boundaries during the briefing screen in Escalation.

Liberation Peak

Fixed an issue in Escalation where a portion of the map on the NATO side was disconnected during the first period of the match.

Fixed an issue in Rush where part of the Attacker’s HQ area was incorrectly marked as out of bounds.

New Sobek City

Fixed an issue preventing players from capturing part of Flag C in Escalation.

Fixed an issue where players could ignite when spawning near a burning lorry in Team Deathmatch.

Adjusted an infantry vehicle spawn that was placed too close to a building in the PAX Armata HQ area.

Manhattan Bridge

Fixed an issue in Breakthrough where players could become stuck on the End of Round screen if the party leader left during the EOR sequence.

UI & HUD:

Added new markers for newly unlocked weapons, weapon packages, attachments, gadgets, and throwables.

Updated 3D previews for certain gadgets to show their deployed state.

Added preview videos demonstrating how gadgets work.

Added new cosmetic options for selected gadgets.

Changed “Save & Close” to “Close” in the Deploy menu for clarity.

Fixed various UI issues in Loadouts.

Fixed an issue where Battlefield 6 Ownership XP Boost did not display properly at End of Round.

Fixed multiple text inconsistencies in Dog Tags and Challenges.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would not appear when using a 16:10 aspect ratio with certain resolutions.

SETTINGS:

Added Flick Look bindings to Helicopter, Jet, and Transport control schemes.

Fixed visual issues where some aspect ratio settings caused transparent borders or inconsistent display behavior.

SINGLE PLAYER:

Fixed an issue in Mission 01 where players were unable to lean out during the Last Stand sequence if the cinematic began while the knife was equipped.

Fixed a black screen issue in the Night Raid mission.

PORTAL:

Fixed an issue where the Host Experience screen did not display the Portal experience image.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a party leader started a Portal server while Content Packs 01 and 04 were disabled.

Improved loading times for the Server Browser experience info tab to ensure joining functions properly.

Corrected a spelling error in the message shown when attempting to join an unavailable server.

AUDIO: