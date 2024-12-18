New Bendy: Lone Wolf Game Announced

Bendy is back with a new action-horror title, Bendy: Lone Wolf. Become Boris the Wolf as he enters the dark corridors of the Joey Drew Studios and tries to survive. Players can enjoy this new entry in the Bendy universe and test their skills against its roguelike action, permadeath features, and the return of the Ink Demon. Bendy: The Lone Wolf is slated to release in 2025, but no specific date was given. It will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android, giving players multiple options on where they can enjoy this dark title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bendy: The Lone Wolf utilizes endlessly generated corridors full of supplies, weapons, and dark monsters. The Dark Puddles attack Boris, and players must use well-timed attacks, traps, and their wits to survive. The primary antagonist is the Ink Demon, who stalks Boris throughout his journey in the Joey Drew Studios. Be sure to run and hide once the sound of his ink heartbeats gets close.

Bendy has become a popular name, spawning a Bendy movie and several Bendy video games. Bendy 3 entered pre-production in early 2024. While Bendy 3 is set to be the next mainline installment, Bendy: The Lone Wolf is a spin-off title similar to Bendy: The Cage.

Boris is set to be the main character of Bendy: The Lone Wolf, but it is unclear if other characters, such as Bendy or Alice Angel, will appear in the spin-off title. Boris’s easygoing nature will be tested against the dark horrors of Joey Drew Studios, so some help from his cartoon pals may be needed.

Credit: Joey Drew Studios

The trailer for Bendy: The Lone Wolf teased some enemies, including a four-legged insect-like jaw, the upper half of a humanoid ink creature, and a full ink humanoid. Boris’ primary weapon is a mallet, but different traps can be used to take out these enemies. Presumably, there will be other weapons players can find and equip Boris with, but more information is needed.

The Ink Demon has been confirmed to appear in Bendy: The Lone Wolf, and seems to be an unkillable enemy stalking Boris through the Joey Drew Studios. Unless players can uncover a way to fight back, their only option is to run and hide from this villain. Fighting and running are classic choices in survival horror games and fit perfectly with Bendy: The Lone Wolf.

Joey Drew Studios retains its evil cartoon aesthetic for Bendy: The Lone Wolf and the top-down view blends well with it. Where exactly Bendy: The Lone Wolf falls on the Bendy timeline is unclear, but the running theory is that it takes place around Bendy: The Dark Revival or between Bendy And The Ink Machine and Bendy: The Dark Revival.

Fans of Bendy should keep an eye on Joey Drew Studios’ socials and wish list, Bendy: The Lone Wolf, to ensure they know when it will be released. For now, check out the trailer and catch up on all the Bendy video games to be ready to face another inky threat.