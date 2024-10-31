Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director to Helm Bendy Movie

Once described as “an accidental success” by co-creator Mike Desjardins, Bendy and the Ink Machine was a surprise hit when it first arrived back in 2017. That success has yet to slow down, and now Bendy is headed to the silver screen with a movie from Norwegian director André Øvredal.

The film was first announced back in December 2023, but with a horror veteran now attached to lead it, we know a little bit more about what to expect. Perhaps best known for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Trollhunter, Øvredal’s other horror works include Last Voyage of the Demeter and the Sandra Oh-starring Umma.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest film update was delivered via a special message from the director, and he promises to deliver something authentic to the franchise.

“…I am so excited to be directing Bendy and the Ink Machine,” he said, while holding a Bendy plush toy. “I promise we’re going to make a really special movie. Something that all the fans are going to love. Something that honors the fantastic characters and the fun world, and everything we all love about the Bendy game. I couldn’t be more excited, and this guy (Bendy) is going to grace the big screen very soon.”

Bendy and The Ink Machine is a survival horror game took players on a ride through the creepy workshop of Joey Drew Studios, former workplace of protagonist and retired-animator Henry Stein. However, his return visit is an unpleasant one thanks to the titular Ink Machine.

Created by fictional studio founder Joey Drew, the machine was intended to take hand-drawn characters off the page and into the real-world. Players navigate through ink-covered otherworldly horrors, meet former employees of the studio (who aren’t all what they seem either), and survive frightening encounters with many the original Joey Drew Studios cartoon creations, such as Bendy, The Butcher Gang, and Alice Angel.

This is just the latest twist in a franchise that has been blessed with many of them. Bendy’s first outing skyrocketed in popularity in 2017 largely off the back of Let’s Play creators such as Markiplier and Jacksepticeye. YouTube audiences latched on to the game’s uniqueness, and created a word-of-mouth tidal wave soon after. This wave of viral attention brought thousands of new eyes to the game and propelled it out of obscurity and into the mainstream. It wasn’t long before Bendy merch started to take over storefronts everywhere.

Fans flocked to the Bendy franchise for its distinct art style and high-concept horror. The game drops players into a gorgeously realized rubber hose animation style world which draws more from the era of Steamboat Willie than its modern contemporaries. An eerie soundtrack, a roster of wildly unpredictable characters, and a deeply unsettling atmosphere all work together to make Bendy a one of a kind experience.

There’s no release date for the Bendy and the Ink Machine film yet, but Øvredal’s statement suggests it won’t be long before fans get their first look at the Dancing Demon’s next adventure.