New BioShock Could Release Late 2019 or Early 2020

Today during its earnings call, Take-Two Interactive — parent company of 2K, Rockstar Games, and Private Division — shared with investors its release pipeline for the current fiscal year, which runs from April 2019 to March 2020. And in the process, it also shared a tidbit that has some BioShock fans hopeful the new installment in the series will be released either late 2019 or early 2020.

More specifically, Take-Two Interactive revealed that for this fiscal year it will release Kerbal Space Program DLC, Borderlands 3, NBA 2K 2020, WWE 2K20, The Outer Worlds, and Ancestors: Humankind Odyssey. But that’s not all, it also revealed that it has some unannounced games releasing during this period as well. The question is: what are these games? Unfortunately, but obviously, Take-Two doesn’t say, but that it will share more on said games soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, Take-Two hasn’t officially announced a new BioShock game, but it did say the series will continue after its developer Irrational Games downsized and rebranded to Ghost Story Games to work on smaller titles. At the time 2K said the series would be handed over to 2K Marlin. However, last year, Kotaku ran a report that revealed that 2K has formed a “top-secret” studio to make a new BioShock, which is scheduled to release in 2020. In other words, if this report is accurate — and Kotaku reports tend to be — then it’s not off the table a new game in the series will arrive before the end of March 2020.

That said, take this speculation with a grain of salt. There’s a new BioShock in development, and it will probably release in 2020, but Take-Two Interactive could be referring to a number of games.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think a new BioShock will release? What do you want to see from it?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!