New Call of Duty Reveal Coming Soon, Activision Confirms

The rumors and speculation about this year’s Call of Duty have been flying around the Internet as of late, especially after a video leaked that may or may not have confirmed that the next entry is Modern Warfare 4. In addition to this, a former Infinity Ward developer seemingly confirmed the rumors as true, but it’s still up in the air. That said, whatever the upcoming installment in the long-running series might be, it’s going to be revealed in the relatively near future, and that’s according to Activision.

During a recent earnings call, Activision did confirm that Infinity Ward’s next entry in the Call of Duty franchise will be revealed soon. Furthermore, it will be unveiled at some point later in the second quarter of 2019. June 30th marks the end of Q2 2019, which means they have less than two months to bring forth the goods that fans desire. Then again, this is around the time of year that any given Call of Duty title is revealed, so none of this is all that surprising.

Unfortunately, Activision did not disclose any details about the next Call of Duty game, but we should hopefully learn more about it before E3, which is just a little over a month away. A lot of things are pointing to it being Modern Warfare 4, but there is just no telling until the developers state as much. Either way, MW4 or not, we should probably expect it to drop later this year around November.

As for what is available right now, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about that title, including its recently added Operation Spectre Rising, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will this year’s Call of Duty be Modern Warfare 4, or does Infinity Ward have something entirely different planned? When do you believe Activision will be unveiling the next entry? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

