New Castlevania Game Reportedly in the Works at Konami

After having been dormant for the better part of the last decade, Konami is reportedly now working on a new installment in the company’s long-running Castlevania series. The title, which is being developed internally by the publisher, is said to serve as a reboot for the franchise and would be the first wholly new installment to release since 2014. While details on this project are still sparse, it sounds as though we could end up learning more about it in a formal capacity within the coming year.

News of this new Castlevania game comes from a recent report published by VGC. According to the multiple sources close to Konami, the company is currently working on this new entry in the series with assistance from external studios that are in proximity to the publisher within Japan. Details involving the form that this new game might take haven’t been revealed at this point, but it is said to serve as a “reimagining” of the series. In the past, most Castlevania titles have taken the form of 2D sidescrollers, although Konami’s most recent outing with the series in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow instead centered around fast-paced action combat.

As a whole, the fact that Konami would look to bring back Castlevania at this point in time tends to make quite a bit of sense. Even though the video game franchise has largely been dormant (outside of the release of a handful of remastered collections) since the launch of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, the property has continued to maintain relevance thanks to an accompanying animated series on Netflix. Because of this, fans have been clamoring in recent years for a new installment of some sort to come about. At long last, Konami now seems to be preparing to satiate those requests.

At this point in time, it remains unknown when this new Castlevania title could be revealed. The report at the center of this story suggests that Konami will have more to share at some point in 2022. Until then, though, we’ll be left wondering more about what this reboot of the Castlevania series will end up looking like.

