New ‘Crash Bandicoot’ Funko Pops Include Aku Aku, Coco, and Trash

Funko unveiled the first wave of Crash Bandicoot Pop figures in September of 2017, so we’ve had to wait quite a while for a sequel. Today the witch doctor Aku Aku joins the lineup along with Crash’s sister Coco and a variant of Crash Bandicoot in his scuba gear. However, Fake Crash aka “Trash Bandicoot” is really the star of the show here.

All of the standard new Crash Bandicoot Funko Pop figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, November 1st. Inside that link you can also backorder the original Crash Bandicoot Pop (1-in-6 will get the black and white chase version) and Dr. Neo Cortex. There’s also a Crash Bandicoot Funko Pop PEZ slated to arrive later this month.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Fake Crash aka “Trash Bandicoot” to arrive at GameStop this month.

On a related note, drinking from a Crash Bandicoot Nitro or TNT Crate mug while basking in the aroma of a Wumpa Fruit Candle will definitely give you the energy you need to get through your day. In fact, you might not sleep for a week afterwards.

Indeed, highly volatile liquids and life-giving wumpa fruit are a powerful combination, so enjoy at your own risk. You can juice up with the Wumpa Fruit Candle right here for $18.99 with free shipping. The Nitro Crate Coffee Mug is available here and the TNT Crate Coffee Mug is available here – both for $25.99 with free shipping.

If you’re wondering, the Wumpa Fruit Candle is described as having a “fresh and fruity scent”. That much is obvious, but you’ll have to try it for yourself to find out whether or not the aroma is unique enough to represent a fictional fruit. You’ll get roughly 25 hours of burn time out of it apparently, but we don’t recommend burning 100 of them in an attempt to gain extra life. Quite the opposite is likely to occur.

As for the Nitro and TNT Crate Mugs, they are capable of holding 16oz of your favorite beverages. Again, we don’t recommend stirring any nitroglycerin or TNT into your coffee. We can’t stress that enough.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.