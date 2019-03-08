New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Video Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the RPG’s Development

While it’s not new game footage, a brand new video has just been released from the team over at PlayStation to offer fans an inside look at what it took to ‘create Cyberpunk 2077′ with commentary from the CD Projekt RED devs themselves.

Even better for those that are fans of CD Projekt RED’s other major franchise The Witcher, the above video is also narrated by none other than Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt of Rivia himself.

The video isn’t an incredibly deep dive, though it does highlight what went into developing the upcoming cyberpunk game, including how exactly they crafted the world together and what it was like preparing to reveal the almost one hour-long footage to the world last year.

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 still doesn’t have a release date at this time, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. To learn more about the upcoming futuristic RPG:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

