Dave the Diver Is Getting a Balatro Crossover

When Dave the Diver launched in 2023, it quickly became a major hit for developer MintRocket. En route to hitting massive sales numbers, the deep-sea adventure RPG picked up a bounty of awards from critics and fans. MintRocket has continued that success by launching several fun collaborations to get players back into the game. So far, Dave the Diver‘s roster of crossovers includes Dredge and Godzilla, but MintRocket isn’t stopping there. As part of the Gamescom convention, the team announced that it’s teaming up with three new partners this October to add even more fun content to Dave the Diver.

The three new Dave the Diver partners are indie games Balatro and Potion Craft and singer-songwriter Mxmtoon. From the trailer, it appears that Mxmtoon is going to contribute a few songs, which makes sense, but also might have a questline for players to uncover. Meanwhile, the trailer shows what looks like a version of Balatro will now be available in Dave the Diver. Of course, MintRocket’s game is known for its wide-ranging mini-games, so seeing Balatro drop in relatively smoothly isn’t a huge surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally, the Potion Craft section of the trailer provides the fewest things for what players should expect. It looks like it’ll be integrated into the sushi shop side of Dave the Diver, potentially adding some new variety to the sushi you can make. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what’s coming with each collaboration relatively soon. After all, the release date is only a few months away.

The Balatro, Potion Craft, and Mxmtoon crossovers come to Dave the Diver in October. MintRocket hasn’t provided a firm date for the launch yet, but that should come soon. It’s also not immediately clear if this is all coming as a single pack or if players will be able to buy it piecemeal. Considering they’re all coming at once, it’d make sense that you’d only need to pay one price, but we’ll have to wait for official word from MintRocket on the final cost.

Dave the Diver is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms. It was rumored last month that the game would come to Xbox Game Pass, but that has yet to happen. That said, if the team does want to make the jump, this crossover pack would be a great time to do it.