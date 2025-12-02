Baldur’s Gate 3 Still Ranks High on One Chart 2 Years After Release

The first few years of a game’s life cycle can be the difference between flash-in-the-pan popularity and a long life. With Baldur’s Gate 3, the level of popularity almost immediately after release could’ve meant people burned out quickly on Larian’s D&D RPG. But even 2 years later, it’s pretty common to see an Astarion meme or a post about someone’s latest unhinged playthrough. The game’s branching narrative and wealth of class options make its replayability legendary. In fact, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still among the top charts on at least one platform, even 2 years after it first released.

Baldur’s Gate 3 first introduced us to Shadowheart, Lae’zel, and the gang back on August 3rd, 2023. The Game of the Year winner claimed a number of awards during its first year, including Best RPG and Best Community Support. Even 2 years later, the game’s legacy continues. Though major patches wrapped up with Patch 8, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still ranked pretty high in the Most Played charts on Steam, particularly for the Steam Deck.

Fans Are Still Playing Baldur’s Gate 3, Especially on Steam Deck

Image courtesy of Larian Studios

Many RPGs are popular when they initially release, but it takes something extra special to stand the test of time. Games like Skyrim remain popular even 10+ years after launch, while others fade into fond memories. It seems that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be joining Bethesda’s iconic RPG in the longevity front, at least if its first 2 years are any indication.

As of December 2025, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still ranked as the 40th most-played game on Steam. That might not be as high up there as it once was, but it’s not nothing. Regularly topping over 56,200 concurrent players without live service elements to keep things chugging is pretty impressive. And then, there’s the status of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Valve’s handheld system.

In the Steam Deck charts, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently the 6th most-played game. It is usurped only by recent popular releases like Dispatch and Megabonk, along with Game of the Year contender Hades 2. Clearly, players are enjoying taking Larian’s RPG on the go via the Steam Deck.

Given that the last major content update released this year, it will be interesting to see what happens next. Patch 8 added crossplay and 12 new subclasses, no doubt sparking new playthroughs for many. But with the amount of content and possibility for different outcomes in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is likely to retain its popularity for quite some time. After all, you can explore different characters and different stories each time you play, and that’s before you add in playing with friends and/or your D&D party.

Larian has confirmed it has no plans to release any more major content patches for Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, the developer is working on something new, and fans have high hopes and expectations for what’s next. Clearly, Larian can craft a game that stands the test of time with its robust narrative, choices, and overall quality.

