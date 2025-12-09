New Game From Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Seems All But Confirmed Now

Towards the end of November, The Game Awards began posting a series of cryptic teasers that had everyone speculating. Many initially hoped it could be hinting at an Elder Scrolls 6 trailer or perhaps a new God of War game. But those initial rumors kept getting shot down, leaving gamers to wonder what in the world that strange obelisk and series of posts from Geoff Keighly could mean. Now, new intel just might be giving us our answer a few days ahead of the big reveal at The Game Awards. And it’s great news for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans if true.

According to @Wario64, who reposted a report from gaming website MP1st, that Game Awards obelisk in the Mojave Desert just might be a Divinity: Original Sin 3 teaser. It appears that new trademarks for the Divinity franchise have recently been filed, and the new logo design bears some distinct similarities to the symbols on the obelisk. This lends additional credence to rumors that the teaser is related to Larian Studios’ Divinity franchise. Here’s what we know.

Divinity: Original Sin 3 Could Be Revealed at The Game Awards

Before Larian Studios made Baldur’s Gate 3, it produced Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 3. Though this RPG didn’t rise to quite the notoriety of BG3, the games are incredibly well-liked by those who’ve played them. Many gamers are eager for a 3rd installment, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. After all, Divinity: Original Sin 2 released back in 2017. We’ve known that Larian is working on a new game, and that the game isn’t Baldur’s Gate 3, but that’s about all the developer has shared. Now, however, Divinity: Original Sin 3 looks like it might be about to emerge.

If you somehow missed it, here’s a quick recap of the Game Awards obelisk teaser situation. On November 28th, Geoff Keighly posted an image of a carved cliff face with the simple caption “regal. inspiring. thickness.” The next, The Game Awards account reposted it, along with a map.

Fans who traveled to the location from the map found a mysterious obelisk in the real-life Mojave Desert, featuring a strange symbol. It’s that symbol that seems to resemble newly filed trademarks related to the Divinity franchise. As of now, it’s not confirmed who filed the new Divinity trademarks, but the logo featured certainly looks like that of the original Divinity:Original Sin games. This suggests it may well be Larian at work here, getting ready to reveal a new game in its iconic original RPG series.

Mp1st report: New Divinity Trademark Uncovered as New Icon Matches Statue mp1st.com/news/report-… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-12-09T18:58:38.702Z

Just yesterday, leakers had begun suggesting that the obelisk was a teaser for Divinity: Original Sin 3. However, the source @eXtas1stv has a spotty track record with leaks, and did later clarify that they didn’t have any inside information. It was just their theory. If this trademark information is accurate, however, that theory just got a lot more credible.

In fact, there’s one more bit of evidence that might support a Divinity announcement. A native PS5 port of Divinity: Original Sin 2 has long been rumored. In fact, ratings for such a version leaked back in 2024, but have not yet materialized. But Larian gearing up to re-release the prior installment on modern consoles could well indicate the studio is prepping to give us a new installment.

Whatever this teaser is pointing towards will be revealed soon enough. The Game Awards will air on Thursday, December 11th, with the pre-show starting at 7:30 PM EST. If this reveal really is as big as it seems, it will likely appear later in the showcase. Hopefully, it is a new entry in the Divinity franchise, something many fans have been hoping Larian would release after wrapping up work on Baldur’s Gate 3.

