New DOOM Game Reportedly in the Works

Earlier this week, rumors suggested id Software was being shut down or transitioned to a fully support studio. But an official statement shared via the studio’s X account confirmed that’s not the case. Though id Software was impacted by Xbox’s layoffs earlier this week, the team is still around and still planning to keep working on games. However, the statement did not confirm any specific new projects in the works. Now, a new report suggests the developer is working on the next DOOM game.

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DOOM: The Dark Ages just got a new DLC earlier this week. With that officially out, there aren’t any confirmed projects in the works from id Software. As the team takes some time to regroup and support one another after this week’s devastating cuts, it could be some time before anything is officially revealed. But Tom Warren, a reliable Microsoft insider, has revealed that he has reason to believe a new DOOM game is already in the works.

id Software Reportedly Already at Work on Next DOOM Game

Courtesy of id Software

Warren shared this intel in a retweet of id Software’s official statement. In the post, he affirms that the developer has not transitioned to a support studio, despite previous rumors. He also goes on to state that they’re “now in the early stages of a new DOOM game.” He doesn’t name a specific source for this information, and it seems likely that id Software isn’t yet ready to formally announce any such project. However, DOOM fans may well have a new game to look forward to.

It’s only been a little over a year since the last new entry in the franchise, DOOM: The Dark Ages. And that game just received its first DLC, Revelations, on July 7th. That timing unfortunately falls right alongside the Xbox layoffs that greatly reduced the team at id Software and across most of Xbox’s studios. However, the DLC has been fairly well received, with a Very Positive rating on Steam so far. That puts it on par with the base game, which has gotten decent ratings from fans and critics alike.

A new DOOM game certainly makes sense from a financial perspective. After all, the series is arguably the most popular IP to come out of id Software. That said, not every fan wants another DOOM game so soon. In response to Warren’s claims about a new project in the works, many fans are asking after another beloved id Software game: Quake.

can't wait for doom 2



But what about QUAKE — Jez (@JezCorden) July 11, 2026

Along with Quake, many fans were hoping to see something new from the legendary studio. Or at the very least, a return to another popular franchise like Wolfenstein. This IP was mentioned early on as one of the brands that Xbox wanted to revitalize. But if the greatly smaller team left at id Software really is in the early stages of a new DOOM game, that could mean other projects are on hold for now.

What we do know for sure is that id Software itself affirms it will “keep building the great games and tech” it is best known for. Whether that means we’re going to hear about the next DOOM or another game as their next venture remains only speculation at this point.

What would you like to see from id Software next? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!