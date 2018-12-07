‘Dragon Age 4’ Trailer Revealed, The Dread Wolf Rises

After years of teasing, rumors, leaks, and cancellation scares, BioWare has finally revealed the latest in their iconic RPG franchise Dragon Age! Dragon Age 4 has officially been teased with our first look at what’s next and it’s picking up right where Inquisition left off. “The Dread Wolf Rises.”

Though many fans are elated to see the return of Thedas, unfortunately we won’t actually be getting our hands on the latest title for quite some time. To match with earlier reports, the latest adventure won’t be available until 2021, but at least we know it’s on the way!

We knew the reveal was coming thanks to a blog post from the studio earlier last month. Casey Hudson teased a small glimmer of hope that the now revealed game was coming. According to Hudson, “If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff. Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy. Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…)”

Want to know what we think? Spoilers ahead for Dragon Age: Inquisition:

With the major twist concerning Tevinter during the events of the third game, and the revelation of the Elven gods and the Dread Wolf’s true role – it would be a missed opportunity to not continue in that style. The three games did a fantastic job of tying up all three games, even DA2, with the Trespasser DLC in Inquisition, which provides the perfect stepping stone for the next phase. With the dramatic conclusion to the previous game, and the way the Mage Killer comic tied in, it is a safe bet to at very least assume Tevinter will be the overall premise of the next game.

