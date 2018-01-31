Two New PS4 DualShock 4 Controller Colors Coming Soon

You know what? We’ve really come around to the DualShock 4 controllers. Going into the generation we were convinced that no one could ever top the Xbox One controller (or even the Xbox 360 controller) in terms of comfort and versatility, but the DualShock 4 has stood the test of time. This morning, Sony revealed to brand new DualShock 4 color variations: Midnight Blue and Steel Black. UPDATE: The Midnight Blue controller is available to pre-order here. The Steel Black version is available here. Check these puppies out:

Both the Midnight Blue and Steel Black variants will retail for $64.99, or $74.99 CAD for our Canadian brothers and sisters. Unlike the crystal color variants, neither of these controllers will be retailer exclusives, so you should be able to find them wherever you like to shop for your gaming stuff. The PlayStation Blog did mention, however, that these won’t be rolling out until March, so you’ll have to wait a few weeks before you get your hands on them. That will give you some time to save up, anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You guys ready for some features?! Never held a DualShock 4 in your life?! Here’s the elevator pitch, straight from Sony:

Precision Control:

The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4.

Sharing at Your Fingertips:

The addition of the Share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system or live-stream your gameplay, all without disturbing the game in progress.

New Ways to Play:

Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games, and the 3.5mm audio jack offers a practical personal audio solution for gamers who want to listen to their games in private.

Charge Efficiently:

The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when on standby, or with any standard charger with a micro-USB port.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.