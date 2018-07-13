New Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book Coming Next Month

Dungeons & Dragons is one of the most expansive universes when it comes to tabletop, and it has set the standard for movies, TV shows, and other games since it first made its debut back in 1974. Since then, we’ve had numerous universes spawn from this beloved adventure with so many players pouring their heart and souls into their own characters. To take that creativity spawned by the franchise to the next level, a new colouring book has been announced!

From the incredible artist Todd James comes a new way to celebrate the world that Dungeons & Dragons has given us. Called Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined, it’s a simply way to bring a world of color to some of the most recognizable faces from the series.

According to the colouring book’s official description:

“The Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined coloring book features fantastical designs and shows off classic monsters from the game as seen through the eyes of world renowned artist, Todd James. Color your way through each adventure with these delightful illustrations. This coloring book features unique designs including beholders, trolls, goblins, dragons, and more. Provides hours of creativity, fun, and relaxation.”

Ready to get your creativity on? You can learn more about the colouring book that’s coming soon on August 21st! It will be available for $16.95 and you can pre-order it on Amazon right now. You can also request it at your local comic book retailer as well if you want to support your local scene.

To learn more, you can check out the full product listing page right here. As far as the artist goes, Todd James is no stranger to this incredible universe having started playing the game at a very young age. Eventually the fandom led to work with Wizards of the Coast officially where he started to put his artistic talent to work for the game, including for the Dragon+ Magazine.

What do you think about James’ work? Are you excited for a different way to explore Dungeons & Dragons? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what other gaming experiences you’d like to see get the colour book treatment!

