New Indie Game That Embraces the Best Part of Baldur’s Gate 3 Instantly Smashed Its Kickstarter Goal

You can’t really chalk the popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3 up to any one thing. However, it’s pretty clear that the game’s companions are a major selling point. In particular, the fact that you can romance so many of those companions, to entertaining and often dramatic results. So it makes sense that a new Dungeons & Dragons-inspired indie game that leans into the love story has already more than doubled its Kickstarter goal in just a few days. If you’re ready to roll for romance, you may just want to keep an eye out for this one.

Dating & Dragons: A Love Quest is a new D&D-inspired dating sim from Twisted Twenty Studios. This blend of visual novel storytelling and RPG mechanics flew past its Kickstarter goal in just 3 hours, and it’s easy to see why. At the time I’m writing this, Dating & Dragons has more than doubled its original funding goal, with 26 days left in the campaign. If you enjoy rolling virtual dice and leaning into the dating sim elements of Baldur’s Gate 3, this game should probably be on your wishlist. Here’s how it blends TTPRGs and visual novel storytelling for a formula that just might win hearts… if the dice rolls allow.

Dating & Dragons: A Love Quest Delivers Unique Questlines For Every Love Interest

Dating & Dragons may lean into romance, but that doesn’t mean it’s not also bringing RPG goodness to the (virtual) table. Players will embark on unique quests with their chosen companion, rolling dice and making choices to determine how things play out. You’ll choose a quest, gather intel, and then delve into a good old-fashioned dungeon crawl. Each dungeon is full of the D&D staples, from traps to treasure and beyond. But there will also be “heated campfire scenes” with your companions, which certainly brings a certain Baldur’s Gate 3 vampire’s nighttime activities to mind.

As you roll dice and explore dungeons, you’ll also build your relationship with your companions. And if the words “Astarion Disapproves” haunt you, brace yourself. Your choices on your quest will please or displease your love interest according to their individual preferences. And yes, dice rolls will be involved. The dice animations showcased on the Kickstarter page are already looking like a fun homage to IRL tabletop games. In addition to dice, Dating & Dragons uses cards to represent a variety of in-game items that you’ll collect to aid your adventure.

No RPG is complete without the ability to customize your character. Dating & Dragons will offer 4 unique playable character options, complete with stats and feats to further customize your character sheet. But rather than the typical D&D stats you’re used to, Dating & Dragons uses Muscles, Shady, Vigor, Brains, Spirit, and Charm. I don’t know about you, but I’m eager to see those stats in action.

But of course, this is a Love Quest. So let’s talk romance. The initial goal for Dating & Dragons was to offer 6 unique love interests. We’ve got a half-elf bard, a reserved dwarf, and a friendly librarian, among others. But Twisted Twenty studios recently revealed several new stretch goals since gamers are apparently so enthusiastic about bringing this project to life. These goals include a new dungeon, more musical goodness for the soundtrack, and even another love interest. So, it’s quite possible the game will launch with 7 unique companions to romance.

Dating & Dragons: A Love Quest still has 26 days left in its Kickstarter campaign, which ends on March 5th. That means plenty of time to secure backer rewards if you’re interested, and to unlock more stretch goals for the eventual final product. Dating & Dragons will release for PC via Steam, though other platforms may be in the cards depending on funding. To get a Steam copy of the game at launch, as well as some digital perks, you’ll need to back at the Crush tier for about $22 USD.

