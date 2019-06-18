New Fortnite Nerf Blasters Include the Rocket Launcher

Hasbro has added a new wave of blasters to their Fortnite NERF collection, but the Rocket Launcher is clearly the star of the show. It fires big foam rockets (two are included) for maximum damage in your backyard Battle Royale. Pre-orders for The NERF Fortnite RL Blaster are live on Amazon for $29.99 with shipping slated for August 1st. Note that a water blaster version was released in a previous wave. You can grab that here for $16.20 (19% off).

The rest of the new Fortnite NERF lineup includes the HC-E Mega Blaster and three MicroShots blasters – Battle Bus, AR-L, and HC-R. Details about those blasters are available in the official descriptions below. You can shop the entire Fortnite Nerf collection here.

NERF FORTNITE HC-E MEGA Blaster: The NERF FORTNITE HC-E blaster is inspired by the blaster used in the FORTNITE video game! Take your FORTNITE battles into real life with this single-shot NERF MEGA blaster and storm into powerful dart blasting! Front-load 1 dart into the barrel, move the slide to prime, and pull the trigger to fire. It comes with 3 Official NERF MEGA darts. Official NERF darts are tested and approved for performance and quality and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips. Drop into indoor and outdoor FORTNITE action with this dart-firing NERF MEGA FORTNITE blaster! No batteries required. Includes: blaster and 3 darts. You can pre-order the blaster here for $14.97.

NERF FORTNITE MICROSHOTS Assortment (Series 2): Blast into big fun with the NERF MICROSHOTS series of collectible, mini-sized NERF toy blasters! NERF MICROSHOTS series blasters capture the iconic look of the original blasters but in a scrunched-down style all their own. Their look and size make them collectible additions to any NERF collection. These NERF MICROSHOTS FORTNITE blasters are inspired by the blasters used in the popular FORTNITE video game. Blasters in this assortment include the AR-L, HC-R, and BATTLE BUS. Each blaster includes 2 Official NERF ELITE darts and fires 1 dart at a time with hand-powered action. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the handle to prime, and pull the trigger to fire. Look for all the MICROSHOTS series of micro-sized blasters for collecting and playing. Each sold separately. Includes: blaster and 2 darts. No batteries required. You can pre-order the Battle Bus here, AR-L here, and HC-R here for $9.99 each.

