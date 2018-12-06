New ‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals New Rewards

A new season is finally here for Fortnite players and fans of the battle royale game are already taking to the skies with the brand new plane added and new locations to explore. But just as with all of the previous seasons, a new season means a new Battle Pass and a new chance at even better rewards.

Epic Games took to their blog to share some of the benefits of the Battle Pass alongside a brand new trailer, seen above. According to the studio, “Over 100 new exclusive rewards are ready for you to unlock, and it still costs the same 950 V-bucks. This season, you get the Zenith and Lynx progressive outfits instantly when you purchase the Battle Pass, both of which can level-up to unlock new styles.

“We’ve also added a new cosmetic item type: Wraps! These allow you to customize your weapons and vehicles with all new looks to match and complement your favorite outfits. Battle Pass owners will also get early access to their own island in Creative: a brand new place for you to build your dream Fortnite with your friends.”

They also took the opportunity to mention that since the developers are taking the holidays off, they will be extending this season by 2 weeks – which means more snow for everybody!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.