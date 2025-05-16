Leak Reveals Early Look At New Fortnite Star Wars Skins

Fortnite took May the 4th be with you pretty seriously this year, giving its current season a Star Wars theme. The Galactic Battle season in Fortnite started on May 2nd, with the plan to add new Star Wars skins to Battle Royale on a weekly basis. Some old favorites have already returned to the game alongside some new introductions, and the season is still ongoing. Now, gamers are getting a first look at the next wave of Star Wars skins in Fortnite thanks to a leak that shows off a few more additions expected to arrive today.

This latest intel comes from @ShiinaBR on X, a fairly reliable source of news and leaks for Fortnite. They shared a series of screenshots showing off several new skins reportedly headed to Fortnite in the next influx of Star Wars-themed cosmetics.

WARLORD GRIEVOUS SKIN LEAKED pic.twitter.com/aN062ke0LS — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 16, 2025

In all, the leak gives Fortnite fans a look at four upcoming skins: Warlord Grievous, Galactic Glow Palpatine, Jar Jar Binks, and a Custom Mandalorian skin.

While the first two have full screenshots showing off their Battle Pass page details, Jar Jar and Mandalorian are simply screenshots of the skins in the game. It’s not entirely clear when all of these skins will arrive in Fortnite, but it’s likely at least some of them will be available when downtime ends for today’s May 16th Fortnite update.

Downtime for Fortnite v35.10, Chew on This, began around 4 AM EST and is expected to last for a few hours, meaning the new updates should be live soon, if they aren’t already rolling out. Once Fortnite returns, these new skins, as well as the fully revealed Chewbacca skin, should be available in the game. The patch will also include various bug fixes and updates to several game modes in Fortnite.

NEW STAR WARS SUPER STYLES pic.twitter.com/7FxsuIlhpH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 16, 2025 Somehow Palpatine skins returned to fortnite

Epic Games did not release full patch notes for today’s update, so gamers will need to log in to experience everything that’s new for the latest round of Fortnite updates. That includes these new skins and other new content updates for the Star Wars season. This update was originally planned for May 15th but was later delayed to May 16th, so gamers have certainly been waiting long enough to see what’s next.