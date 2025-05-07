Fortnite Players Get Refunds, Exclusive Emote for Shop Mistake

Fortnite is known for a lot of things, including being one of the most popular games around. However, it’s also known for controversy around its online shop, with past lawsuits leading to FTC rulings that had Fortnite owner Epic Games sending out settlements. Now, the Fortnite Shop is yet again providing refunds to players, but this time, it’s not due to any sort of major lawsuits or legal cases. Instead, the company mistakenly released an exclusive emote that wasn’t supposed to be available, which they’ve since removed. For players who bought it, Epic Games has refunded your V-Bucks as of today, but will let you keep the item.

The emote in question is the exclusive “Go Home!” cosmetic, which was a limited-time release from Fortnite Season 10 back in 2019. The item wasn’t supposed to come back, but somehow wound up for sale in the Fortnite Shop. As the item was intended to be exclusive, having it wind up in the shop for a simple purchase of 100 V-Bucks has some fans frustrated. However, players who managed to buy the limited-time “Go Home!” emote from the shop will be able to keep it… and their V-Bucks.

Players who purchased the limited time Emote “Go Home!” while it was briefly featured in the Item Shop have been issued their 100 V-Bucks refund.

Players who bought the “Go Home!” Emote when it was first available have been granted the Spectatin' Emote. pic.twitter.com/SKXVZ9c7ej — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 7, 2025

“Go Home!” was accidentally listed for a brief time back on May 3rd. @FortniteStatus released a statement that it had been removed from the Shop, sharing future plans for refunds. In addition, the support team promised to offer something special for those who bought the “Go Home!” emote back in 2019 to make up for causing their “exclusive” cosmetic to become a little bit less rare due to the mistake. As of May 7th, players who bought the “Go Home!” emote earlier this week should see their 100 V-Bucks back in their account.

In addition, anyone who has the “Go Home!” Fortnite emote from its original run will get an extra perk. These gamers should see a new Spectatin’ Emote as an Epic Games apology for the mistake. This emote hasn’t been previously available, so it’s at least an exciting new addition for those whose “Go Home!” emote no longer feels as special.

Fortnite Players Not Thrilled With Ongoing Shop Mistakes

Although the issue with the “Go Home!” emote was resolved fairly quickly, some Fortnite players are frustrated. This isn’t the first time a supposedly “exclusive” cosmetic wound up for sale in the Fortnite shop. A similar issue happened previously with the rare Paradigm outfit, a rare Battle Pass cosmetic from Chapter 1 Season 10 in Fortnite. It popped up in the Fortnite shop late last year, causing outrage from fans who obtained the outfit via the Battle Pass.

Since then, some fans have suspected these errors of being attempts to test the waters for how fans would react to formerly exclusive items becoming available for purchase. However, Epic Games states that issues like this most recent Emote showing up in the Store are indeed errors, and has treated them accordingly with their response.

Regardless, this isn’t the first time a cosmetic has wound up in the Fortnite shop by accident. For those who did buy it while it was available, the refund makes this essentially a free emote. And for those who got the “Go Home!” emote back when it first came out, there’s now another cosmetic item in your arsenal. The Spectatin’ Emote is, for now, only available as this special apology item, making it as rare as the original “Go Home!” emote once was.