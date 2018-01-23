Fortnite Update Brings Adds a New Language While Players Still Adjust to No Friendly Fire

The team over at Epic Games has been quite busy with modifying its hit multiplayer shooter/builder Fortnite, even if that means taking focus off of Paragon to do so. And that didn’t stop the team from addressing its latest changes to the game, which should be live by the time you see this.

The game’s lead systems designer, Eric Williamson, recently took to Twitter to talk about these changes, but perhaps the big one here is that friendly fire has been disabled. He makes note that the team will continue experimenting with this as time goes on, but, for now, you’d better watch where you shoot.

If you need a more technical breakdown of what all is changed, the new blog post has it detailed. Though patch 1.37 is incredibly small with just the Korean language addition in mind, we’ve combined that with the previous major update that just hit as well – here’s the breakdown:

Weapons

Removed the Scoped AR from Supply Drops.

Updated the scope for the Scoped AR. Replaced the old arrow reticle with a more modern design. It should be easier to tell where you are aiming and where your crosshair actually is.

The Snowball Launcher has been replaced by the normal Grenade Launcher.

Slightly increased the size of the grenade (loot).

Bug Fixes

Fixed frag and smoke grenades exploding on impact when hitting shallow water.

Fixed an issue where the grenade toss animation ended prematurely when tossing the last grenade in a stack.

The Boogie Bomb effect will now kick players out of weapon targeting.

Players can no longer place traps while affected by the Boogie Bomb.

Explosion effects now play properly on water surfaces.

Gameplay

Friendly Fire is now disabled. This is exploratory and subject to change. We will be closely evaluating this and want your feedback!

Players will now immediately aim their weapon upon landing on the ground if they press and hold the aim button while in the air.

Pickups no longer take priority over reviving DBNO squad members.

Empty chests and metal street lights will no longer block players from building.

Corn stalks are now destroyed upon taking any damage.



Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.