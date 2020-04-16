New Forza Game Releasing Next Month

While many games have seen delays over the last few weeks, Forza fans will be happy to know that the series will see a new iteration arrive in just a few short weeks! Forza Street is the latest entry in the popular racing series, and it will arrive on Android and iOS devices. True to its name, the game will focus on street racing, and could set a new standard for racing games available on mobile devices. The game is currently available on Windows 10, and players can actually transfer their data when the mobile versions arrive on May 5th.

Players that check out Forza Street between May 5th and June 5th will receive a nice incentive for taking the game out for a spin. The Founders Incentive grants all players that check out the game during this window access to the 2017 Ford GT, as well as in-game currency to spend. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, the game will offer a plethora of other licensed cars for players to unlock, as well.

While Microsoft is pushing the mobile aspect of the game as a selling point, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be a fair bit of content for players to access. According to Microsoft, players can enjoy one-minute races, or “an endless story with multiple paths to victory.”

Forza Street lets you compete in adrenaline-filled street racing anywhere you go. Keep an eye out for Android and iOS releases on May 5! 🏎️💨 #InsideXboxhttps://t.co/DuOgXGzy9r pic.twitter.com/MBPnvmSdNM — Xbox (@Xbox) April 7, 2020

Given the fact that the game is currently available on Windows 10, it will be interesting to see whether or not Forza Street will also arrive on Xbox One, as well. Microsoft has been pushing for new ways to increase the compatibility between their devices over the last few years, so it would certainly make sense. Of course, the game’s mobile nature might not be embraced by the console crowd. Forza Street has controls that are streamlined, and timing focused, with a cinematic style. As such, it could be perfect for mobile gamers looking for something more casual. Players can judge the results for themselves when Forza Street arrives next month!

Are you excited to for Forza Street? Would you like to see the game appear on Xbox One? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!