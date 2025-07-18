New FromSoftware Report Suggests Unannounced Game May Be a Dark Souls Project

An exciting new report for Dark Souls and Elden Ring players surfaced this week outlining new potential details of an unknown FromSoftware project, referred to only by its codename, “FMC.” Details were scarce in the report, but according to information cited, the game will be available on multiple platforms and is so far along in development that it should be available “no later than next year.” The exact nature of the unannounced “FMC” game isn’t known for sure, but FromSoftware only has a few major series it works on right now including the Elden Ring franchise and Armored Core games, so there are only a handful of possibilities that come to mind.

The report in question from known leaker and insider Kurakasis specifically suggested this could be a Dark Souls 3 remake, but nothing has been confirmed. The guess is based on the lettering system used by FromSoftware for its projects. The letter “F” has only appeared at the beginning of Dark Souls and Armored Core projects known of thus far. A Dark Souls 3 remake was guessed based on this and ruled out the possibility that it was an Armored Core project due to the recency of another series release.

Another reason Kurakasis seems convinced that a Dark Souls 3 remake is the likeliest identity of project FMC is that director Hidetaka Miyazaki has expressed unwillingness to continue the series in the past. Miyazaki had a famous quote in a 2015 interview where he considered Dark Souls 3 to be “the big closure on the series.” It has also already been reported that a Dark Souls 3 remaster was rumored to be in development in the November 16th episode of the XboxEra Podcast.

If the report’s assertion that the game is already far into development is accurate, then it only makes sense that an official announcement will be coming sooner rather than later. Some online speculated that the upcoming Game Awards in December would be the ideal time to announce it. The high-profile event has many in the industry watching, serving as a wrap-up for the previous year and a fresh start for the upcoming year.

In 2024, FromSoftware used the Game Awards to announce Elden Ring: Nightreign, which was then scheduled to release on May 30th of the following year. Based on this pattern, it seems reasonable that FMC would be announced at The Game Awards if it is indeed coming sometime in 2026.

The MP1st report also confirmed FromSoftware is, at the same time, focused on updates for Elden Ring: Nightreign, and a Switch 2 exclusive called The Duskbloods, which will be released in 2026.

Back in April, FromSoftware released an extended 5-minute trailer for The Duskbloods, showcasing the story, mechanics, graphics, and gameplay. The game looks and sounds just like one would expect from director Miyazaki, the creator of the studio’s previous acclaimed Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring series.

It’s unclear just how many resources the FromSoftware team is dedicated to project FMC, as they already have their hands full with crafting continuous updates for Elden Ring: Nightrein and other projects. Whatever the FMC ultimately becomes, its continued secrecy so far into development is notable and will surely excite fans when it is officially revealed.