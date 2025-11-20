New Game of Thrones Game Revealed (And It Releases Next Week)

Game of Thrones continues to be a franchise powerhouse in the realm of TV, with new seasons of House of the Dragon and the most recent spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, on the way over the next few years. The franchise has also made the jump to gaming in the past, but its newest game will not only be adapting the original story, but it will be doing so as part of a hit gaming franchise, and the best part is that the game is hitting stores next week.

The new Game of Thrones game is the much-anticipated next entry in Upper Deck’s Legendary franchise, which already includes Marvel, The Matrix, Aliens, and DC Comics. Legendary Game of Thrones will be adapting the immensely popular HBO series, and it will introduce a brand new mode of play to coincide with the series’ battle for the Iron Throne. Even better is that the game releases next Wednesday, November 26th, so you can pick it up right just in time for a fun Thanksgiving weekend game night.

Players will choose one of the iconic houses from the series, including the Starks, the Targaryens, the Lannisters, and the Baratheons. While previous versions of Legendary were cooperative, Legendary Game of Thrones introduces a new player vs player format, bringing the frequent collisions and tactics between houses from the show and the original books to life in the game.

Just like in other Legendary games, you’ll be recruiting heroes and defending against Masterminds, and new images have revealed some of the game’s Masterminds, including King Robert Baratheon, Rhaegal, Vision, & Drogon, Casterly Rock, and Robb, King in the North. Other cards previewed include Lord Edward Stark (Leader of Men), Jaime Lannister (Intertwined), and Young Dragons (Three Dragons), and you can check those out in the images above and below.

In keeping with the warring houses theme, you’ll be recruiting heroes from your specific House, and you’ll also use that House’s Masterminds, Defenders, and at least one of its Ally groups and Henchmen groups. You’ll then need to decide whether to support your own forces or battle against your rivals, and the same goes for supporting your own allies or defeating enemy allies. The cards feature original artwork based on the series, and there are 550 cards in total, as well as a deluxe play mat, player boards, and a rule book in the box. You can find the official description below.

“Winter Is Coming…Take on the ultimate Game of Thrones adventure based on the epic HBO drama series with the latest Legendary Deck Building Game, Legendary Game of Thrones! Take control of one of four houses and experience the player vs. player format for the first time in Legendary history.”

Legendary Game of Thrones hits stores on November 26.

