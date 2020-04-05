New Video Games Out This Week: Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Biped, and More

The second week of April is here, and it has brought with it some noteworthy PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch releases. More specifically this week players will revisit one of the best role-playing games of all time transformed by modernity, navigate a natural disaster, explore a vast underworld of ever-shifting labyrinths, help two little bipedal robots on their mission, and guide troops in battle as a WWII general.

As always, if you’re searching the Internet for a complete and absolute list of every single new video game releasing this week across every single video game platform under the sun, then this isn’t the article you want. What we have is a rundown on every single salient new video game releasing this week. Emphasis on salient. This includes not only big releases, but newer, smaller releases that look promising. In addition to the newest and hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included, as is meaty DLC. What’s not included is inconsequential DLC that adds a blink of content or gives your horse shiny armor. Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will sneak its way on here, this series is largely concerned with traditional console and PC games.

PICK OF THE WEEK: FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE

Pitch: “A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII Remake rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today. The first entry in a multi-part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind-blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide.”

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: April 10

BIPED

Pitch: “Biped is a physics-based 3D co-op action-adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between two players. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey to accomplish their mission on planet Earth.”

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: April 8

BELOW

Pitch: “Explore, Survive, and Discover what lies Below in this brooding, atmospheric dungeon-crawler. Below presents a vast underworld of ever-shifting labyrinths where deadly monstrosities, cunning traps, and a shadowy presence lurk in every passage. What lies below? Only the brave will find out.”

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: April 7

DISASTER REPORT 4: SUMMER MEMORIES

Pitch: “A calm summer day turns into catastrophe when a massive earthquake strikes the city, throwing buildings and lives into chaos. In order to survive, you must navigate familiar locations under unfamiliar circumstances. The fellow survivors you meet and crucial decisions you make will ultimately determine how your journey through this crisis will end.”

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4

Release Date: April 7

ALDER’S BLOOD

Pitch: “Alder’s Blood is a tactical-strategy with stealth-based combat, RPG elements, crafting, resources gathering and management, exploration and rich storyline. Set in a grim world, where mankind killed their God and is facing extinction.”

Platforms: PC

Release Date: April 10

RADIO GENERAL

Pitch: “It’s WWII. You’re a general sitting in a tent. All you have is a map, and a radio. Can you win the battle? Radio General is a unique strategy game where you interact with your units over the radio using speech recognition. Test your mettle and relive famous battles as a WWII general.”

Platforms: PC

Release Date: April 9