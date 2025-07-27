New Gears of War Game Reportedly Coming to PS5

Gears of War will seemingly become a PlayStation franchise in addition to Xbox. The gaming industry is evolving at a pretty rapid rate and brought forth a lot of changes. Although some of it has been controversial, there are some things that will benefit everyone. It seems like the borders of platforms are being knocked down more and more every day as big franchises make the leap to rival consoles. For years, if you wanted to play Halo, Gears of War, or Forza, you had to own an Xbox. Eventually, Xbox made the concession to bring all of its games to PC and now, that concession is extending to PlayStation as well.

In recent months, Xbox has been committing to being a multiplatform publisher. Franchises like Call of Duty and Minecraft have remained on other platforms in recent years, but Xbox recently brought over Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 much to the surprise of fans. It was a shocking move, but it only got more shocking as Xbox announced that it was bringing a remaster of Gears of War to PS5 this August. This is one of the core Xbox franchises that has kept people coming to the console and felt like a signal that nothing is off limits anymore.

Gears of War: E-Day Could Be Coming to PS5

While Xbox has largely been focused on bringing older games (although this Gears remaster is technically a “new” release) to PS5, it seems like we’ll be seeing more new games in the future as well. MP1st came across the resume of a game designer that has worked on the upcoming Gears of War prequel Gears of War: E-Day and noticed something peculiar. The resume notes that Gears of War: E-Day is being developed for PlayStation 5, suggesting it could very well come to the console on day one next year or not long after.

Rumors suggest Fable will be a day one PS5 release, so it’s possible that Gears of War: E-Day will be as well. The upcoming remaster of Gears of War will likely help create a fan base on PS5 ahead of a brand new release and it may give Xbox some extra juice. The company has struggled in recent years with mass layoffs, game cancellations, and studio closures. It’s possible that becoming a multiplatform publisher will be what Xbox needs to stay healthy, but we’ll just have to see.

It’s also expected that Halo will come to PS5 in some capacity eventually. We’re not sure in what form or when it could be, but it’s possible it will be next year with the rumored remake of Halo: Combat Evolved.