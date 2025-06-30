New Ghost Recon Game Leaked for 2026 Release

A brand new Ghost Recon game is reportedly in the works and it may not be as far away as you’d think. Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon franchise has been a staple of the company for decades, initially focusing more on being a tactical military shooter. The series has always been rooted in a near-future aesthetic with co-op play that allows players to breach rooms together and plan out their attacks with precision. With that said, the series took on a bit of a soft reboot in the late 2010s with Ghost Recon: Wildlands, the first fully open-world game in the series that ditched the futuristic setting in favor of a modern day one focused on taking down drug cartels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That was quickly followed up with Ghost Recon Breakpoint which took the open-world sandbox and tired to infuse more futuristic concepts with things like drones. Unfortunately, that game wasn’t received very well upon launch. The series has laid dormant for a while now with little word from Ubisoft about what the future of the series looks like. Far Cry has been in a similar position for a few years, but it’s expected that Far Cry 7 is in the works at Ubisoft and probably isn’t too far away.

ghost recon: breakpoint

With that said, Insider Gaming has reported that it has heard that the next Ghost Recon game, codenamed Ovr, will enter an internal alpha stage later this year. After that, it’s expected to shoot for a fall 2026 release and likely get revealed sometime next summer during a Ubisoft showcase event around the time of Summer Game Fest. As for what the game might look like, it seems Ubisoft is moving away from the Wildlands era of the series and moving back toward where the series began.

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to make the next Ghost Recon a milsim-focused first-person shooter that emphasizes a more realistic or tactical vibe. Gameplay seen by Insider Gaming apparently resembles something along the lines of the Modern Warfare games and the tactical SWAT shooter Ready or Not, which is making its way to consoles in just a couple of weeks. The new Ghost Recon will take place in a fictional war, but it’s interesting to hear that it’s moving away from the sandbox-y gameplay of the last two entries as they were quite popular.

However, I do think creating a more focused and tactical experience will scratch an itch. Rainbow Six is exclusively focused on multiplayer these days and it leaves a gap for those longing for a tactical shooter. While there will likely be co-op in Ghost Recon, making it a story-driven experience rather than a PVP one will likely appeal to a lot of people who long for an old-school Rainbow Six or Ghost Recon game.