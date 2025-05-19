Ghost Recon Report Reveals Release Date of New Game Is Not Very Far Away

A new Ghost Recon report has good news for fans of the Ubisoft series. As Ghost Recon fans will know, it has been six years since the last Ghost Recon game, 2019’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which itself was a follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildands. There were only two years between these two releases, so this six year gap — and counting — has been a surprise to some Ghost Recon fans. That said, where Ghost Recon Wildlands was massively popular, Ghost Recon Breakpoint was a bit of a flop for Ubisoft so this could explain the prolonged absence of the series. That said, a new report claims this absence is coming to a end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media platform X, industry insider Detective Seeds revealed he does not expect Ubisoft to have a showcase this year based on the lack of information on the matter he has heard. Adding to this though, the insider notes that if they don’t he thinks we will see a new Ghost Recon game at Summer Games Fest on June 6 because “it is very far along” in development. How far along exactly, the insider does not say.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt as the source in question has both proven reliable in the past but also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, he does not have a bulletproof track record. That said, this does line up with a previous report about the new Ghost Recon game.

Back in January, we relayed word of a report from a reliable source claiming the game was scheduled to release before the end of 2026, and potentially be revealed as early as this later this year.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this new report in any capacity, and considering it did not comment on the previous report from January, there is no reason to expect this to change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things Ghost Recon — including all of the latest Ghost Recon news, all of the latest Ghost Recon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Ghost Recon speculation — click here.