New Gundam Breaker’s Free Post-Release Content Detailed

With New Gundam Breaker just days away from release on PlayStation 4, fans of the anime series are wondering just what kind of Gunpia they’ll be able to get their hands on. According to Bandai Namco, there’s going to be a ton.

Through a report from Gematsu, the publisher has provided some new information on what players can expect from the action game following its release with a lot of post-release DLC being offered free of charge. There are some tips on how you can add these Gundam robots to your collection. You’ll find those details below:

Gunpla Distribution Missions

The new Gunpla that are distributed free of charge following the game’s release can be obtained by playing dedicated missions different from the standard scenario mission. These Gunpla distribution missions can be played in both “Single Mode” and “Multi Mode.” (A network connection is required to play these missions.)

Single Mode

From the scenario mission selection screen, select “Event Mission.”

Multi Mode

In the stage selection drop-down of the Create Team screen, select “Event Stage.”

The company noted that “New Gunpla will be released free of charge for a limited time at fixed intervals. Gunpla whose distribution periods have ended may still also appear randomly.

“Gunpla parts you do not already possess can be obtained through the in-game shop and by stealing parts from others during multiplayer. (The parts that are stolen from you during battle will return to you when the battle ends, you will not lose them.)”

As for what kind of distribution you can look forward to, here’s the full list!

The following is an overview of the Gunpla that will be released following the game’s launch. In addition to the 21 Mobile Suits that appeared in the newest trailer, two newcomers are also planned.

Full-Armor Gundam (Thunderbolt Ver.)

Zaku High Mobility Type Kai Shin Matsunaga Custom

Gelgoog Jager

Blue Destiny Unit 1

Gaplant TR-5 [Hrairoo]

Doven Wolf

Jagd Doga (Gyunei Custom)

Jagd Doga (Quess Custom)

Juaggu

Mobile Capule

Destiny Gundam

Build Strike Gundam

Kabakali

Gundam Astaroth

Zeta Plus [Test Image Color Type]

Gundam Tryon 3

Gundam Nadlee

Gundam Zavanya

Gundam Harute

Palace Athene

Barzam

As you can see, there will be a lot to choose from, including the Gundam OO Diver from Gundam Build Divers and the Gundam Legilis from Mobile Suit Gundam AGE, which you can see below:

New Gundam Breaker will release on June 22 for PlayStation 4, with a Steam release to follow later this year.

